Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced that its latest smart building solution, "Smart i-Building," is now being showcased at the Microsoft+Technology+Center in Zurich, Switzerland.

Smart+i-Building is an integrated, modular, Internet of Things and Impact Intelligent building management solution that runs on the Microsoft Azure platform. The solution reduces costs and the sustainability footprint impact of office buildings through better utilization of corporate space, lower energy consumption, and higher operational efficiency. On average, buildings that adopt the Smart i-Building solution can realize 10 to 30 percent energy savings.

“Smart i-Building is designed to help our clients reach their sustainability goals as well as Switzerland's climate targets," said René Mulder, Country Head & Managing Director – Switzerland, Wipro Limited. “We are thrilled to showcase clients this innovative solution at the Microsoft Technology Center and demonstrate what is possible when we join forces with partners such as Microsoft.”

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited, added, “The traditional office space is evolving. A hybrid/remote and digitally connected workforce is requiring businesses to rethink how they design office spaces to drive deeper collaboration and enhanced creativity and innovation. Smart i-Building is one of the many ways we are helping clients move into the future of work and deploy the technologies needed to engage and manage the workforce of tomorrow.”

With nearly 600 customer visitors, the Microsoft Technology Center in Zurich has been bringing new technologies and applications to life since May 2022. The Center showcases a variety of solutions built with partners and customers to deliver immersive experiences along with deep technical engagements, focused on business outcomes.

Catrin Hinkel, CEO Microsoft Switzerland, added: “Customers can now see Wipro’s solution represented at the Microsoft Technology Center. Through collaboration we can bring the full power of our relationship to clients in the Swiss market to further enable their digital transformation journey.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005379/en/