David Rolfe, Bill Smead to Speak at 2023 GuruFocus Value Conference

The annual conference is returning after 3 years

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Summary
  • The yearly conference is the Thursday and Friday before the Berkshire Hathaway meeting.
  • While we are still lining up speakers, three have been confirmed so far.
  • Seats are limited, so reserve your spot today!
Article's Main Image

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce the annual GuruFocus Value Conference is returning ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in May.

The event, which will be held at the Hilton Omaha hotel, will start on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. with the keynote speaker and a catered dinner. Then, the other speakers will present between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

In addition to being a great opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s leading value investors, attendees will benefit from networking and interacting with both like-minded and more contrarian individuals.

Seats are limited, so be sure to secure your spot today! Register before March 1 to get a discounted ticket: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php

While we are still in the process of scheduling speakers, three have already been confirmed.

Sather

First is David Sather, the founder and president of Sather Financial Group. The investor’s Victoria, Texas-based firm, which was founded in 1999, oversees more than $1 billion in separately managed accounts.

Having grown organically through word of mouth over the years, the firm offers fee-only investment management and strategic planning services.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, 13F filings show Sather’s five largest holdings were Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft Corp. (

MSFT, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, Financial), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI, Financial) and Ross Stores Inc. (ROST, Financial).

This will be his second appearance as a speaker at the conference. He has also been a guest on GuruFocus’ Value Investing Live YouTube live stream on two occasions.

Smead

Next up is Bill Smead, the founder, CEO and chief investment officer of Smead Capital Management.

Founded in 2007, the guru’s Phoenix-based firm says on its website that it encourages investors to “fear stock market failure through a low-turnover, differentiated value discipline seeking wonderful companies to build wealth.”

As of the end of the fourth quarter, filings show the

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s largest holdings were Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY, Financial), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK, Financial), Amgen Inc. (AMGN, Financial), ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) and Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG, Financial).

This will be Smead’s second appearance as a speaker. He has also been featured twice on Value Investing Live.

Rolfe

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), chief investment officer of Wedgewood Partners, is the third speaker we have confirmed so far.

Approaching potential investments with the mindset of a business owner, the guru’s St. Louis-based firm strives to generate significant long-term wealth by analyzing a handful of undervalued companies that have a dominant product or service, consistent earnings, revenue and dividend growth, are highly profitable and have strong management teams.

Rolfe’s five largest holdings as the third quarter of 2022 were Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI, Financial), Visa Inc. (V, Financial), Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO, Financial) and Microsoft.

This year’s conference will mark his second time presenting.

More information

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and take your investing knowledge to the next level. For updates and more information about the conference, visit https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/index.php.

Investors should be aware 13Fs and similar filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.