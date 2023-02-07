After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce the annual GuruFocus Value Conference is returning ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting in May.

The event, which will be held at the Hilton Omaha hotel, will start on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. with the keynote speaker and a catered dinner. Then, the other speakers will present between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

In addition to being a great opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s leading value investors, attendees will benefit from networking and interacting with both like-minded and more contrarian individuals.

Seats are limited, so be sure to secure your spot today! Register before March 1 to get a discounted ticket: https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/register.php

While we are still in the process of scheduling speakers, three have already been confirmed.

Sather

First is David Sather, the founder and president of Sather Financial Group. The investor’s Victoria, Texas-based firm, which was founded in 1999, oversees more than $1 billion in separately managed accounts.

Having grown organically through word of mouth over the years, the firm offers fee-only investment management and strategic planning services.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, 13F filings show Sather’s five largest holdings were Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI, Financial) and Ross Stores Inc. ( ROST, Financial).

This will be his second appearance as a speaker at the conference. He has also been a guest on GuruFocus’ Value Investing Live YouTube live stream on two occasions.

Smead

Next up is Bill Smead, the founder, CEO and chief investment officer of Smead Capital Management.

Founded in 2007, the guru’s Phoenix-based firm says on its website that it encourages investors to “fear stock market failure through a low-turnover, differentiated value discipline seeking wonderful companies to build wealth.”

As of the end of the fourth quarter, filings show the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s largest holdings were Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial), Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial), ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial) and Simon Property Group Inc. ( SPG, Financial).

This will be Smead’s second appearance as a speaker. He has also been featured twice on Value Investing Live.

Rolfe

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio), chief investment officer of Wedgewood Partners, is the third speaker we have confirmed so far.

Approaching potential investments with the mindset of a business owner, the guru’s St. Louis-based firm strives to generate significant long-term wealth by analyzing a handful of undervalued companies that have a dominant product or service, consistent earnings, revenue and dividend growth, are highly profitable and have strong management teams.

Rolfe’s five largest holdings as the third quarter of 2022 were Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Motorola Solutions Inc. ( MSI, Financial), Visa Inc. ( V, Financial), Tractor Supply Co. ( TSCO, Financial) and Microsoft.

This year’s conference will mark his second time presenting.

More information

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and take your investing knowledge to the next level. For updates and more information about the conference, visit https://www.gurufocus.com/conference/index.php.

Investors should be aware 13Fs and similar filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.