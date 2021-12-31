Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 30, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ("the Company") today announced the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 85571B105) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2022:

Form 1099 Reference:



(Boxes 1a +
2a + 3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 2e

Box 2f

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payable Date

Cash
Distribution

Adjustment

Total
Dividend Per
Share
(i)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Taxable
Qualified
Dividends
(ii)

Total Capital
Gain
Distribution
(iii)

Unrecaptured
1250 Gain
(iv)

Section 897
Ordinary
Dividends
(ii)

Section
897
Capital
Gain
(iv)

Nondividend
Distributions
(v)

Section 199A
dividends
(ii)

12/31/2021

1/14/2022

0.4800

-0.4045

0.0755

0.0556

0.0009

0.0199

0.0007

0.0000

0.0186

0.0000

0.0547

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.3534

0.0054

0.1266

0.0041

0.0000

0.1185

0.0000

0.3480

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.3534

0.0054

0.1266

0.0041

0.0000

0.1185

0.0000

0.3480

9/30/2022

10/14/2022

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.3534

0.0054

0.1266

0.0041

0.0000

0.1185

0.0000

0.3480

12/30/2022

1/13/2023

0.4800

0.0000

0.4800

0.3534

0.0054

0.1266

0.0041

0.0000

0.1185

0.0000

0.3480















Totals

2.4000

-0.4045

1.9955

1.4692

0.0225

0.5263

0.0171

0.0000

0.4926

0.0000

1.4467



(i)

As the Company's aggregate 2021 cash distributions exceeded its 2021 earnings and profits, a portion of the January 2022 cash distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2021 was treated as a 2022 distribution for federal income tax purposes and not included on the 2021 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 31, 2021, $0.4045 was reported on your 2021 Form 1099 and $0.0755 is reported on your 2022 Form 1099.

(ii)

Amounts in Box 1b, Box 2e, and Box 5 are included in Box 1a

(iii)

For purposes of the disclosure required by Treas. Reg. Sec. 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports to direct or indirect holders of an 'applicable partnership interest' that the portion of the amounts shown on Box 2a relating to the 'One Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.1012 and the portion relating to the 'Three Year Amounts Disclosure' is equal to $0.0921.

(iv)

Amounts in Box 2b and Box 2f are included in Box 2a

(v)

Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $93 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

