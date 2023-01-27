PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") approved certain changes to the name of the Fund and the Fund's non-fundamental investment policies, which will become effective as of April 3, 2023. The Fund's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain SRV. The name change is as follows:

Prior Fund Name New Fund Name Ticker Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund SRV

Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund

The Fund will continue to pursue its investment objective to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objective will be achieved.

The Fund currently pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and MLP-related investments (together, "MLP Investments"), which are investments that offer economic exposure to public and private MLPs in the form of common or subordinated units issued by MLPs, securities of entities holding primarily general partner or managing members interests in MLPs, debt securities of MLPs, and securities that are derivatives of interests in MLPs, which are I-Shares and other derivative securities that have economic characteristics of MLP securities, and businesses that operate and have the economic characteristics of MLP Investments but are organized and taxed as "C" corporations or as limited liability companies. The Fund currently invests no more than 25% of its total assets in securities of energy MLPs that qualify as publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code.

As of April 3, 2023, it will no longer be a policy of the Fund to invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of MLP Investments.

Effective as of April 3, 2023, the Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of midstream energy investments. The Fund considers midstream energy investments to be investments that offer economic exposure to securities of midstream energy companies, which are companies that engage provide midstream services in the energy infrastructure sector, including the gathering, transporting, processing, fractionation, storing, refining and distribution of natural resources, such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil refined petroleum products, biofuels, carbon sequestration, solar, and wind. The Fund considers a company to be a midstream energy company if at least 50% of its assets, income, sales or profits are committed to, derived from or otherwise related to midstream energy services.

As of January 27, 2023, 92.42% of the Fund's net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, consist of midstream investments, and therefore the Fund does not anticipate that any changes in the Fund's investment approach or rebalancing of the Fund's portfolio will be required in connection with the name and policy change.

The Fund intends to continue to qualify to be treated, as a regulated investment company ("RIC") under the Code. Therefore, the Fund will, as of the end of each fiscal quarter, invest no more than 25% of the value of the Fund's total assets in the securities of MLPs and other entities treated as "qualified publicly traded partnerships" under the Code.

The Fund will continue to be non-diversified and may continue to invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

No other changes to the Fund's investment policies are being made in connection with these changes, nor are any such further changes currently anticipated.

No action is required by shareholders of the Fund in connection with these changes.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About Cushing ® Asset Management

Cushing is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts.

Contact:

Blake Nelson

Cushing® Asset Management, LP

214-692-6334

www.nxgim.com

www.cushingcef.com

