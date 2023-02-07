Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has been recognized for its commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. The recognition comes from several top industry publications, including The Muse, Mogul, Built In, and others.

As a result of the company’s comprehensive benefits program, the Muse named Yext a winner of the 2022 VIBE Awards in the Best+Companies+for+Financial+and+Retirement+Benefits category. Additionally, Mogul named Yext as one of the Top+100+Companies+with+Inclusive+Benefits+in+2022, and Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work lists recognized Yext as one of the top companies to work for in Chicago, New+York+City, San+Francisco, and Washington%2C+D.C.

“These exemplary companies understand that their people are their most valuable asset,” said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “They’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

The accolades from The Muse, Mogul, and Built In are the latest in a string of workplace awards. Yext was also named a 2022+Disability+Equality+Index%26reg%3B+%28DEI%26reg%3B%29+Best+Place+to+Work%26trade%3B+for+Disability+Inclusion, a 2022+Best+Place+to+Work+for+LGBTQ%2B+Equality, and a 2022+Best+Workplace+in+Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine.

"We appreciate being recognized for our commitment to building a positive and inclusive work environment," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "At Yext, we believe everyone's contributions drive the innovation that creates great experiences for our customers. We’re committed to creating a strong company where employees have the opportunity to build a great career."

