Yext Recognized as a Leader in Workplace Benefits and Inclusion

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Yext%2C+Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has been recognized for its commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. The recognition comes from several top industry publications, including The Muse, Mogul, Built In, and others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005336/en/

WorkplaceAwards_BusinessWire_2400x1350px.jpg

Yext has been recognized for its commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. (Graphic: Yext)

As a result of the company’s comprehensive benefits program, the Muse named Yext a winner of the 2022 VIBE Awards in the Best+Companies+for+Financial+and+Retirement+Benefits category. Additionally, Mogul named Yext as one of the Top+100+Companies+with+Inclusive+Benefits+in+2022, and Built In's 2023 Best Places to Work lists recognized Yext as one of the top companies to work for in Chicago, New+York+City, San+Francisco, and Washington%2C+D.C.

“These exemplary companies understand that their people are their most valuable asset,” said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “They’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

The accolades from The Muse, Mogul, and Built In are the latest in a string of workplace awards. Yext was also named a 2022+Disability+Equality+Index%26reg%3B+%28DEI%26reg%3B%29+Best+Place+to+Work%26trade%3B+for+Disability+Inclusion, a 2022+Best+Place+to+Work+for+LGBTQ%2B+Equality, and a 2022+Best+Workplace+in+Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine.

"We appreciate being recognized for our commitment to building a positive and inclusive work environment," said Brian "Skip" Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. "At Yext, we believe everyone's contributions drive the innovation that creates great experiences for our customers. We’re committed to creating a strong company where employees have the opportunity to build a great career."

Learn more about Yext and explore open positions here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131005336r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005336/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.