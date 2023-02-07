Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, today announced that it joins 484 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Companies are assigned a Bloomberg GEI Score based on the data disclosed for the metrics defined in the GEI framework. The GEI Score measures both the level of disclosure of gender-related data, as well as distinguished performance via a data excellence component score. This is the third year Assurant has been included and each year its score has increased.

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

“The ability to track and measure our progress is the first step in fostering an inclusive environment that enables our employees to thrive,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “Being part of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index demonstrates our commitment to transparency and improvement to ensure Assurant is a place where every gender can reach its full potential and where we benefit from each employee bringing their whole self to their roles.”

Assurant’s practices and programs, such as diverse slates and targeted mentorship and development, are driving a more diverse candidate pool and hires, along with greater mobility. In 2022, Assurant launched an Employee Resource Group, [email protected], which aims to support women with their personal and professional growth by providing mentorship, leadership development and sponsorship to drive empowerment and engagement. At year-end 2021, 54 percent of Assurant’s global workforce identified as women and held 42 percent of managerial positions.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Assurant submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fprofessional%2Fsustainable-finance%2F.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg+Professional+Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request+a+demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005191/en/