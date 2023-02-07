NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. ( XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), the authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced CEO Scott Milford will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on February 1, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. Milford will provide an update on current initiatives to drive improved profitability in 2023.



This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

For more information about XWELL, please visit XWELL.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. ( XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 29 locations in 13 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers, currently located in three airports.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is an investor engagement and stakeholder communication platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. “Research for the other 99%™” opens the door for every investor to stay informed and ensures transparency, better engagement, and equal communication.

