Innovative US carrier to enable seamless booking and payment on WebCargo, the leading cargo booking platform

MIAMI and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestic cargo plays a key role in US trade, reaching over 20 billion cargo revenue ton miles in 2021[1]. As air cargo expands across a range of sectors, freight forwarder demand for transparent, efficient pricing and booking is driving innovation at top airlines.

JetBlue Cargo, via AeroNex Cargo, today announced it will be gradually rolling out access to instant pricing, booking and payments for forwarders in the United States on WebCargo by Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO), the cargo booking platform used by over 10,000 forwarding offices globally.

JetBlue leverages a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321s to offer 1-day, 2-day and 3-day cargo service across over ten North American airports. With WebCargo, forwarders will be able to improve air cargo efficiency by accessing an industry-leading aggregation of carriers.

This partnership, which will roll out in early 2023, helps forwarders provide more efficient and competitive service for customers. Combined with WebCargo Pay, WebCargo's integrated payment solution, forwarders can further improve booking efficiency.

"With air cargo being the fastest growing business segment in the aviation industry during and after the pandemic, taking this step of joining the WebCargo platform will allow JetBlue Cargo customers to access their cargo bookings in a matter of seconds. I am confident that with a great partner like WebCargo it will allow us to better serve our customers. We are excited to participate in this technological tendency that is the beginning of the future of online cargo bookings." said Patricio Sepulveda, Founder and CEO of AeroNex Cargo, JetBlue's exclusive cargo representative.

"Moving air cargo efficiently and competitively is critical for increasingly complex supply chains," said Camilo Garcia, VP Global Business Development at WebCargo. "We're excited to partner with JetBlue and AeroNex Cargo to scale eBookings and payments across our network of over 10,000 forwarding offices, and especially to our 7LFreight users in North America."

Forwarders not using WebCargo can request a free account at webcargo.co/jetblue

About AeroNex Cargo

AeroNex Cargo is a Miami based company founded and led by industry leaders Patricio Sepulveda and Camila Restrepo. Together Patricio and Camila have partnered with other industry leaders and created an innovative, technology driven, lightweight, partner based, and comprehensive managed services solution for airlines that need to generate a more efficient and intelligent performance of their cargo business unit. AeroNex Cargo's solution will allow airlines to turn to a managed service air cargo offering to accelerate time to market of a digitalized solution while joining a larger network with an existing customer base. This will allow them to improve profits and reduce risks, meanwhile maintaining its focus on their core business. The company's purpose is to fill a demand of cargo services for the underserviced clients that are primarily medium size airlines. The short-term vision is to become a plug and play e-Hub, and the sole provider of a technologically advanced and comprehensive air cargo managed service for passenger airlines allowing the airline to focus on their core business while generating significant contributions to their bottom line through this partnership.

The long-term vision is to expand its reach into interline and end-to-end logistics services, tapping into the e-commerce world.

About WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company

WebCargo by Freightos (Nasdaq: CRGO) is a leading global freight platform connecting carriers and forwarders. WebCargo enables simple and efficient freight pricing and booking between thousands of freight forwarders, including most of the top twenty global freight forwarders, and hundreds of airlines, ocean liners and trucking carriers. Airlines on the platform represent over half of global air cargo capacity. WebCargo also offers software as a service for forwarders to facilitate digital freight rate management, quoting, and online sales.

Freightos makes global trade frictionless with the leading international freight booking and payment platform. While international trade is at the core of the global economy, it is powered by a massive global freight market that remains largely offline, increasing costs and reducing supply chain reliability. Freightos connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber in 2012, Freightos is a widely recognized logistics technology (LogTech) leader with a worldwide presence and a broad customer network. More information is available at freightos.com/investors

[1] Source: United States Department of Transportation, 2021.

