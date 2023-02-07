(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Home searchers now have an easier way to keep track of their favorite homes on Redfin (www.redfin.com). Today, the technology-powered real estate company launched Favorites Lists, a new tool that allows Redfin’s app and website users to organize their favorite homes into custom lists and share them with their home search partner.

The new tool builds upon Favorites, one of Redfin’s most-loved features. About 7 in 10 Redfin app users have chosen at least one favorite home, and nearly 40% have compiled a list of more than 30 homes. With Favorites Lists, home searchers can bring some much-needed organization to their search and group their favorites in any way they like—whether that’s rental apartments in the city or homes with amazing kitchens.

“It’s common for buyers to search for homes in different neighborhoods, or to consider renting in a new place before they decide if they want to buy there,” said Redfin Phoenix agent Kelly Khalil. “Everyone’s journey is different, so having the ability to organize your favorite homes according to your own goals or preferences makes the process easier. And since most people search for homes with a loved one, it just makes sense that you can seamlessly share those lists with a search partner.”

Renters can also organize their search with Favorites Lists and share homes with a roommate or partner. For those deciding between buying or renting, the feature makes it easy to collect candidates and decide how to move forward.

“We’re excited about this feature because it works for anyone who uses Redfin to search for a home,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s vice president of product. “It’s just as useful for a renter keeping track of apartments in different neighborhoods as it is for someone looking to buy their first home or an interior designer browsing the latest home trends. Our goal was to give users the flexibility they need to stay organized and to encourage people to have fun with it.”

How it Works

When someone logs into their Redfin account and favorites a home, the feature prompts them to create a list for the home or add it to an existing list. House-hunters can create up to 100 lists and may edit or delete any list they have created, making the experience fully customizable.

People who are searching for a home or an apartment with someone else can designate a Redfin search partner, which instantly shares their lists and invites the search partner to collaborate through list edits and comments on favorited homes.

The feature is now available for all for-sale, off-market and rental homes on Redfin.com and the iOS app, and will be available on Android later this year.

