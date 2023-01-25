Ondine's nasal photodisinfection therapy (APDT) improves short-term and long-term immune response while significantly reducing SARS-CoV-2 infectivity

The study, published in Frontiers+in+Cellular+and+Infection+Microbiology,1 met its primary endpoint, with a highly significant decrease in viral infectivity recorded as early as two days after treatment (p<0.0001). By contrast, patients in the placebo control arm, who underwent simulated treatment without the active components being applied, were non-responsive (p=0.24). No serious adverse events were reported.

Steriwave therapy also significantly improved the immune-protective status of treated patients, as measured by PCR testing one week after treatment (over six times fewer PCR-positive patients compared to controls). These results were paralleled by significant improvement in the patient-reported symptoms of chest tightness and headache.

The study was conducted at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, a tertiary teaching hospital in Pamplona, Spain during the highly contagious sixth Omicron outbreak in late 2021 and early 2022. Over 90% of the patients recruited into the study were fully vaccinated.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company innovating in the field of photodisinfection therapies. Ondine has developed a patented, painless, rapid, photodisinfection technology platform which can be used in the development of prevention and treatment therapies for a broad-spectrum of pathogens -including bacterial, viral, and fungal species, multidrug-resistant strains, and emerging threats such as the virulent hospital microbe, Candida auris. Ondine Biomedical Inc. has seven products under various stages of development.

About the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain

With over 3,000 professionals working exclusively at its headquarters in Pamplona and Madrid, the Clínica Universidad de Navarra is a leading research hospital in Spain in the field of personalised medicine. The Clinic is recognized for both its teaching and research work, as well as the prestige of its professionals and the diagnosis and treatment of highly complex pathologies. The Clínica Universidad de Navarra is a world-class hospital characterised by diagnostic speed and precision, multidisciplinary faculty, and acquisition of the latest technologies offering care across 48 different medical and surgical specialties.

1 Frontiers+in+Cellular+and+Infection+Microbiology, 25 January 2023, Sec. Virus and Host, Volume 13.

