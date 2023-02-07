Gartner Announces Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023

58 minutes ago
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+Data+%26amp%3B+Analytics+Summit+2023

When: March 20-22, 2023

Where: Orlando, Florida

Details: Data and analytics (D&A) leaders and their teams have shown perseverance, creativity and ingenuity in the face of a disruptive global environment. As companies push to transform and accelerate D&A, leaders must execute purposeful strategies that maximize capabilities, scaling cohesive ecosystems across the organization while using artificial intelligence (AI) to ethically manage data and privacy. The Gartner+Data+%26amp%3B+Analytics+Summit+2023 will address the most significant challenges that D&A leaders face in empowering the innovative and adaptable organizations of the future.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 50+ Gartner experts and 150+ research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief data officers, chief analytic officers, chief data scientists, business intelligence and analytics managers, artificial intelligence (AI) managers, data and analytics governance managers and more.

The full+conference+agenda features six comprehensive tracks that take a deep dive into a broad range of topics including leadership skills, data management, analytics, data science and machine learning/AI, and governance and privacy.

Keynote Speakers

  • Gartner Opening Keynote: “Lead for Purpose. Connect With Trust. Make an Impact.” with Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Debra Logan and Gartner vice president analyst Kurt Schlegel
  • Gartner Keynote: “The New Economics of Technology and Data,” with Gartner distinguished vice president analyst Daryl Plummer

Exhibit Showcase: The Exhibit Showcase onsite at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will bring together more than 135 leading technology and service providers highlighting the latest data and analytics tools. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the Summit’s website for complete venue and travel details.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Meghan Rimol DeLisi for additional details and registration requests: [email protected].

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using %23GartnerDA.

About Gartner for Information Technology Executives
Gartner for Information Technology Executives provides actionable, objective insight to CIOs and IT leaders to help them drive their organizations through digital transformation and lead business growth. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com%2Fen%2Finformation-technology.

Follow news and updates from Gartner for IT Executives on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit the IT+Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

