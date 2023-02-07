5 Dividend King Stocks Gurus Are Feasting On

These stocks with high guru ownership have increased dividends for 50 consecutive years

James Li
2 hours ago
Summary
  • GuruFocus’ All-in-one Screener added the list of dividend kings for 2023.
  • GuruFocus’ Most Broadly Held model portfolio has outperformed the benchmark over the past several years.
  • Several dividend kings had high guru ownership as of the third-quarter 2022 13F filings.
Article's Main Image

According to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five dividend kings stocks that have high guru ownership as of the third-quarter 2022 13F portfolio filings are Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial), Proctor & Gamble Co. (PG, Financial), Coca-Cola Co. (KO, Financial), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV, Financial) and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

What is a dividend king?

A company achieves dividend king status if it increases its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Dividend kings are rarer than dividend aristocrats, which are companies that increase their dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Under “GuruFocus Screeners,” GuruFocus has added the Dividend Kings 2023 Screener. To access the Screener, click on the “All-in-one Screener” item underneath the “Screeners” section of the menu.

1620458233095356416.png

Click on the “GuruFocus Screens” item on the Screens bar to view a drop-down menu of the predefined Screener templates. You can then click on the “Dividend Kings 2023” screener to view the list of dividend kings for 2023.

1620458237876862976.png

GuruFocus’ Most Broadly Held strategy has outperformed the benchmark over the past few years

GuruFocus’ Most Broadly Held model portfolio tracks the performance of stocks that are broadly held by institutional investors. The most broadly held portfolio has returned an annualized 10.06% per year over the past five years and has outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 index benchmark in at least four of the past five years.

1620458240057901056.png

As such, investors may find opportunities in stocks that have high guru ownership and have increased dividends for more than 50 consecutive years.

Johnson & Johnson

As of the third quarter's end, 34 gurus owned shares of Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial) with a combined weighting of 56.70%.

1620149479703412736.png

Shares of Johnson & Johnson traded around $162, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91 as of Tuesday.

1620149827268608000.png

Johnson & Johnson’s dividend yield of 2.75% outperforms approximately 72% of global competitors. The stock has increased its dividend over the past 60 years.

1620454468514578432.png

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10.

1620179607275798528.png

Gurus with holdings in Johnson & Johnson include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO.

1620186933642756096.png

Proctor & Gamble

24 gurus own shares of Proctor & Gamble (

PG, Financial) with a combined weight of 20.02%.

1620189294662615040.png

Shares of Proctor & Gamble traded around $141.01, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93 as of Tuesday.

1620189678135246848.png

Proctor & Gamble’s dividend yield of 2.65% outperforms more than 55% of global competitors. The company has increased its dividend over the past 66 years.

1620196727749443584.png

The Cincinnati-based consumer product manufacturing company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and momentum, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, and a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth and GF Value.

1620199400120877056.png

Gurus with holdings in Proctor & Gamble include Bridgewater Associates and

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio).

1620204415338250240.png

Coca-Cola

18 gurus own shares of Coca-Cola (

KO, Financial) with a combined weight of 21.03%.

1620257821327196160.png

Shares of Coca-Cola traded around $60.90, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93 as of Tuesday.

1620258157060259840.png

Coca-Cola's dividend yield of 2.95% outperforms approximately half of global competitors. The stock has increased its dividend over the past 60 years.

1620258836243906560.png

The Atlanta-based beverage giant has a GF Score of 82 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and growth.

1620259782055264256.png

Gurus with holdings in Coca-Cola include

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) and Bridgewater Associates.

1620262402031452160.png

AbbVie

20 gurus own shares of AbbVie (

ABBV, Financial) with a combined weighting of 20.78%.

1620438804705935360.png

Shares of AbbVie (

ABBV, Financial) traded around $145.02, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.10 as of Tuesday.

1620438144480542720.png

AbbVie’s dividend yield of 3.92% is near a one-year high and outperforms approximately 87% of global competitors. The stock has increased its dividend over the past 51 years.

1620439959410409472.png

The Chicago-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 90 out of 100. Even though the company’s financial strength and GF Value rank just between 3 and 4 out of 10, AbbVie has a momentum rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth.

1620444868956487680.png

Gurus with holdings in AbbVie include

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

1620445772527009792.png

PepsiCo

26 gurus own shares of PepsiCo (

PEP, Financial) with a combined weight of 22.02%.

1620446381040828416.png

Shares of PepsiCo traded around $170.13, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96 as of Tuesday.

1620447735054434304.png

PepsiCo’s dividend yield of 2.66% outperforms approximately half of global competitors. The stock has increased its dividend over the past 50 years and thus, achieved dividend king status this year.

1620454256077275136.png

The Purchase, New York-based snack and beverage giant has a GF Score of 86 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10.

1620455877435817984.png

Gurus with holdings in PepsiCo include Bridgewater Associates and

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

1620456618833575936.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
