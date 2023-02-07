Tests to be scheduled at Mississippi State University

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) confirmed that animal testing at Mississippi State University (MSU) will focus on Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray to mitigate the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), when administered shortly after sustaining a head Injury. The work will be conducted over the next several months under the direction of Dr. RussellCarr, of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Following Halberd's in vitro successful eradication of each known antigen associated with head trauma, including TBI, in collaboration with Youngstown State University, in vivo studies are to commence at Mississippi State University. Funding for the program has already been approved.

Head trauma initiates a cascade of overproduction of certain proteins and inflammatory cytokines in the brain. This overproduction, depending on the magnitude of the injury, often manifests itself in neurological changes in behavior, such as PTSD, aggression and suicide ideation. Halberd's triple-action nasal spray is designed to counteract these TBI-related complications by blocking the overproduction mechanism and allowing the brain to recover naturally. The benefits of such an approach in treating head injuries to military personnel, contact sports athletes and ordinary people who experience head trauma are monumental.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "We have been very impressed by the protocol for testing traumatic brain injury in animals by the professors at Mississippi State University. What sets Halberd's nasal spray treatment apart is the ability to administer the treatment soon after injury in any setting, thus reducing the potential for serious permanent neurological damage."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "Selecting a source for animal testing of our anti-traumatic brain injury nasal spray was a very difficult process. Many universities we met with simply didn't have the process, experience, or expertise to conduct the tests in a manner that would yield our desired results. Mississippi State University has developed the procedures and delivered a test protocol that meets Halberd's rigid specifications. We look forward to a successful program with Mississippi State University."

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

