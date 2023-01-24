MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (iPaaS)

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Gartner® named MuleSoft a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (iPaaS). This is the eighth time that MuleSoft has been recognized.

As a leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and automation, MuleSoft provides easy-to-use tools to integrate systems and data from anywhere — on-premises, cloud, or hybrid. Using MuleSoft, teams from IT to business users can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that provide efficient growth and faster time to value while creating differentiated customer experiences.

"The Gartner recognition of MuleSoft as a Leader, we feel, signals the value we consistently deliver to our customers," said Brent Hayward, Chief Executive Officer, MuleSoft. "Our customers trust MuleSoft to deliver easy-to-use technology that saves time, increases productivity, and enables great experiences through unparalleled integration, APIs, and automation. These are all key to our continued Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide."

This Gartner recognition follows MuleSoft's latest release of Anypoint Code Builder in open beta. This next-generation web-based IDE allows developers to design, develop, and deploy APIs, integrations, and automations from a single environment. This enables developers to empower business teams to build their own automations by developing APIs in Anypoint Platform and sharing it in MuleSoft Composer, further strengthening collaboration across teams.

Hayward continued, "MuleSoft provides customers with a complete suite of automation and integration tools and technologies that help companies do more with less while capturing value to create new opportunities and growth."

Additional information:

  • A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide report is available here.
  • Learn more about Anypoint Platform here.

Gartner Footnote

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (iPaaS), Keith Guttridge, Andrew Comes, Saikat Ray, 24 January 2023.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

