Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD., a leading global provider of data print services and business process outsourcing headquartered in Japan, has selected the HPE+GreenLake+edge-to-cloud+platform to create a scalable, secure, and agile services infrastructure that will grow with its business.

Headquartered in Japan and established in 1965, TOPPAN FORMS is a leader in the business forms industry. It offers a range of secure print services to businesses from traditional offerings such as financial statement printing to more complex digital options, including electronic statements and payment services. Its Data Print Service (DPS) offering has grown to nearly 50% of its information processing business, and as demands from clients become more sophisticated, the company needed a scalable infrastructure that could respond quickly in a secure and agile manner while avoiding overprovisioning.

HPE GreenLake gives TOPPAN FORMS the flexibility to offer on-demand resources that scale up and down instantly according to need. With pay-per-use pricing backed up by detailed consumption analysis and the ability to produce reports to visualize the predicted demand, TOPPAN FORMS can be sure that it is getting the best possible value from its existing systems. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions, an HPE authorized partner proposed HPE GreenLake, designed the solution for TOPPAN FORMS, and is integrating the existing systems into the new platform for the organization, which will be managed as a single resource pool.

“As TOPPAN FORMS progresses on our own transformation journey, we have pivoted to a ‘DigitalHybrid company’ to augment support for our customers’ digital transformation. With HPE GreenLake, it has become easier to modernize our integrated infrastructure,” said Hideo Inoue, Managing Director, TOPPAN FORMS. “We look forward to ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and HPE providing us with advanced systems and services that will underpin our endeavors well into the future.”

Because HPE GreenLake is able to scale up or down instantly, it simplifies and accelerates the commissioning of internal resources to manage a specific and sudden spike in demand. HPE Pointnext Complete Care gives TOPPAN FORMS access to a dedicated team with a complete understanding of the systems and can offer support and maintenance including preventative maintenance, resource management and firmware updates. All of this is achieved while preserving and augmenting the high levels of data security required by the business.

“HPE is delighted to be working with TOPPAN FORMS and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to create an effective, elastic solution to meet the constantly changing demands on its DPS platform,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, senior vice president and managing director for HPE Japan. “By adopting HPE GreenLake to remove silos from its infrastructure and HPE Pointnext Complete Care for a complete, personalized monitoring and maintenance offering, we have been able to create a unique, tailored and holistic solution for a unique business need.”

The new system is based on HPE Primera Storage with its highly efficient multi-tenancy feature, combining HPE ProLiant Servers running virtual machines and includes support for all hardware needs.

