How 3M Shrank the Problem of Bulky VR Headsets

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Originally published on 3M News Center

"It looks like a shoe box on your face."

That's how one 3M employee described the first VR headsets on the market more than a decade ago.

Those early units had a reputation for being bulky.

"It was the biggest problem in the industry," said Susan Kent, R&D lab director at 3M.

That is, until headset makers asked 3M for help.

The result was a groundbreaking moment for VR hardware that would advance the entire industry.

"It's akin to moving from a CRT to an LCD TV," said Susan. "There's no going back once people use it."

With the use of something called pancake lenses, 3M was able to reduce the overall headset size by 50% and greatly improve image quality and resolution.

3M first began working on VR hardware after conversations with headset makers at the 2013 Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), the world's largest technology trade show.

"They simply asked us if we could make their headsets smaller," said Susan. "We shortly realized that we could and make the image quality orders of magnitude better and look less cartoony."

The innovation process wouldn't come easy. The technology took 3M scientists five years to perfect.

"It's not like we could just take a class or read a textbook," said Susan. "It was all self-taught."

Prior to pancake lenses, VR headset makers were stuck using Fresnel lens technology, which was popularized in the 1800's and helped lighthouses shine brighter for ships at sea. This usage in headsets required significant distance from users' eyes to the lens, which added weight and size to those early units.

3M did not invent the optical architecture of pancake lenses. However, 3M was the first company to successfully demonstrate the viability of pancake lenses in VR headsets by combining it with its patented reflective polarizer technology.

"The reflective polarizer is the key ingredient," said Susan. "It's truly a step change for the industry." In May of 2022, the Society for Information Display awarded 3M with a Display Component of the Year honor for its implementation of pancake lenses, the HARP lens.

"This major breakthrough represents a foundational milestone for the emerging VR markets. Bulky, heavy headsets have been a major barrier to faster consumer adoption for many years. No more," said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and founder of Kopin Corporation about the use of pancake lenses in an article published by UploadVR. 2023 will be a pivotal year for consumer adoption as other manufacturers are scheduled to launch their own VR headsets.

"We're at a point where the hardware is good enough," said Susan. "What's needed now is great content to build the business."

3M owns more than 180 patents relating to optical technology in VR and believes it's in a good position for the growing market.

"We got here by listening to our customers," said Susan. "We want to be the kind of place they can come to and solve their big problems."

Learn more about 3M here

fb50b329-c466-4500-ab6f-319cbdf05f96.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: 3M



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737481/How-3M-Shrank-the-Problem-of-Bulky-VR-Headsets

img.ashx?id=737481

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.