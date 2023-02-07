FOX Business Network (FBN) led CNBC across Business Day (9:30 AM - 5 PM/ET) with total viewers for the tenth consecutive month, according to Nielsen Media Research. FBN’s Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) and Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) finished first and second on the business television ranker for the month, respectively, while also seeing growth year-over-year.

Continuing as the number one market program on television, Kudlow saw a 58% advantage in total viewers as it outperformed CNBC for the 16th straight month. The show drew 287,000 total viewers compared to Closing Bell’s182,000. Stuart Varney’s signature market open analysis program Varney & Co. also continued its reign over CNBC, marking its 11th uninterrupted monthly win, outranking each hour from 9 AM-12 PM/ET. Scoring 275,000 total viewers, the program nabbed a 46% advantage over CNBC.

On January 23, 2023, FBN unveiled a new programming schedule, with the addition of The Big Money Show (weekdays, 1 PM/ET) and The Bottom Line (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) to the lineup. Co-hosted by Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy, The Bottom Line secured double-digit growth year over year with 236,000 viewers, besting CNBC’s signature show Mad Money by 55%. Notably, it was the best 6 PM/ET performance for the network in more than two years. The Big Money Show with Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis and Taylor Riggs also had a strong debut, nabbing 165,000 viewers in its first week.

For the month, FBN's Business Day programming amassed 201,000 total viewers compared to CNBC’s 169,000, a 19% advantage. During the critical Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET), FBN programming defeated CNBC for the eighth consecutive month with viewers, presenting a 15% advantage over CNBC (FBN: 196,000 P2+ vs. CNBC: 170,000 P2+). Contributing to the network’s dominance, the 12 PM/ET hour of CAVUTO: Coast to Coast anchored by Neil Cavuto, notched 181,000 viewers for the month, while Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) scored 143,000 viewers and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) delivered 149,000 viewers for the month.

Maria Bartiromo’s signature pre-market program Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET) ended the month with 99,000 total viewers across the live three-hour program. During post-market coverage, FBN’s 5 PM/ET hour, which shifted from FOX Business Tonight to The Evening Editat the end of the month, earned 179,000 viewers, a 17% advantage over CNBC and 19% growth year-over-year. At 6 PM/ET, The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald and The Bottom Line trounced the competition with 189,000 viewers, a 36% advantage over CNBC’s Mad Money, fronted by Jim Cramer, which saw just 139,000 viewers. Kennedy (Monday-Thursday, 7 PM/ET) averaged 115,000 total viewers compared to CNBC’s various programming which only landed 108,000, marking the program’s third consecutive monthly win.

FBN’s primetime programming, FBN Prime, welcomed another strong month of ratings, with American Built (Mondays, 9 and 9:30 PM/ET) and Historic Battles for America (Tuesday, 8 PM/ET) each nabbing 74,000 total viewers, capturing a 12% and 35% advantage year-over-year respectively. American Dynasty (Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET) ushered in 30% growth year-over-year and American Dream Home netted 6% total viewer year-over-year growth and 25% year-over-year growth in the A25-54 demo compared to the same time last year. Duck Family Treasure (Thursdays, 8 PM/ET) posted a 25% year-over-year growth with the younger demographic.

Amongst affluent audiences in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demo, the network delivered six of the top 10 cable news programs. Making Money with Charles Payne held the highest median income in all of cable news with $146,800. The Claman Countdown, Varney & Co. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast, Mornings with Maria and Kudlow all rounded out the top 10 programs, with audience households earning $130,100 or more for the month.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of January 2023

Business Day (9:30AM-5PM/ET)

FBN: 201,000 total viewers and 18,000 A25-54

CNBC: 169,000 total viewers and 36,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9AM-4PM/ET)

FBN: 196,000 total viewers and 18,000 A25-54

CNBC: 170,000 total viewers and 36,000 A25-54

Total Day (6AM-6AM/ET)

FBN: 121,000 total viewers and 12,000 A25-54

CNBC: 135,000 total viewers and 33,000 A25-54

**Program Specials Excluded​**

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006073/en/