Pfizer Can't Catch a Break, but Investors Can

The market has already priced in the future loss of Covid revenue

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Investors are tepid on Pfizer because its Covid-related revenues are doomed to dissipate.
  • However, Pfizer's other drugs continue propelling steady growth.
  • The company has plenty of dry powder to invest in research, development and acquisitions.
Article's Main Image

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial) fell 15% in the month of January, ending the month on a low note with an earnings report that included a lackluster outlook for 2023. Following record revenue of $100 billion for full-year 2022, the pharmaceutical company guides for revenue between $67 billion and $71 billion in the coming year as the flow of money from its Covid vaccine and its Covid antiviral pill begin to wane.

Given the expected decline in the top line, it is no wonder Pfizer’s stock cannot catch a break, but for value investors, this is the kind of opportunity we are always on the lookout for. With the bear market in full swing, the market seems determined not to overpay for anything, which has led to Pfizer’s stock already fully pricing in the future declines in Covid revenue.

The big question is, can Pfizer emerge from the other side of its Covid-related rise and fall as a growing company, or is it doomed to keep its low valuation multiples?

1620545793146585088.png

Pfizer isn’t just about Covid

It is undeniable that Pfizer’s growth has been mainly fueled by Covid-related revenues ever since it developed its Covid vaccine. However, what about the other segments of the business? Can these segments continue growing once Covid revenue streams normalize to an ex-pandemic level?

Pfizer separates its Covid-related revenue from its other operation revenue, and for full-year 2022, the non-Covid-related parts of the business grew 2% collectively year over year. This is a slowdown from the 6% growth in ex-Covid businesses in 2021, but we also have to keep in mind that 2022 results included a 7% foreign exchange headwind due to the strong U.S. dollar.

The company continues to see strong operational growth for Prevnar 20, Vyndaqel and Eliquis, and in total, it had 10 medicines and vaccines that generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2022.

Pfizer also completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals in October 2022, showing its continued willingness to invest in acquiring promising treatments on top of its own research and development.

Cash injection can fuel growth and secure dividends

While caution on the impending decline of Pfizer’s Covid-related revenue is certainly merited, one often overlooked point is the cash injection has the potential to help the company grow for many years to come, giving it the financial flexibility to make key acquisitions, invest in research and development and even continue paying its dividend, which has a trailing 12-month yield of 3.64%.

Pfizer’s balance sheet is more stable than it has been since 2014 with a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 3.57, and interest coverage ratio of 27.5 and a cash-debt ratio of 1.01.

All too often, mature drug giants can end up slowing down or even entering long-term decline due to being unable to invest sufficient funds to continue developing their pipelines. The cash from Pfizer’s Covid vaccine and treatment decreases the chances of this happening to it in the near future.

Valuation breakdown

At a price-earnings ratio of 8.49, Pfizer is just over half of its historical average price-earnings ratio. To put things into historical perspective, 2020 revenue clocked in at $41 billion, and Pfizer’s stock traded in a range of $29 to $41 for the year (the stock was not impacted overmuch by the Covid market crash and subsequent bull market due to its defensive nature and its early involvement in researching Covid vaccine candidates). Now the stock trades around $41 while projected 2023 revenue is in the range of $67 billion to $71 billion.

The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued; note that it is not just trading below its current GF Value estimate, it is also trading below the GF Value for 2025. This estimate takes into account historical growth, past valuation multiples and analysts’ estimates of future growth (analysts from Morningstar (MORN) project revenue to decline about 14.82% per year for the next three to five years).

1620547581950132224.png

The vast majority of this decline will be related to Covid revenues, according to Pfizer. The company expects its ex-Covid operating business to grow between 7% and 9% in full-year 2023, which is consistent with recent years when we take foreign exchange into consideration.

I doubt Pfizer’s stock price will show much upward movement while the fall-off from Covid-related revenue is still ongoing. The stock may also be suffering somewhat of a reputational blow as Pfizer has been called out for focusing on profits when it could have saved more lives if it had waived its intellectual property rights to the Covid vaccine, thereby allowing low-income countries the ability to access the vaccine without waiting for Pfizer to finish distributing to high-income countries.

However, once everything evens out from the pandemic era, the growth in the company’s operational revenue should carry the day, boosted by strong investments in research and development and new acquisitions.

Takeaway

Pfizer has become increasingly undervalued as investors anticipate the impending fall-off of Covid-related revenue streams. When we look at the numbers as well as estimates of future growth in ex-Covid revenue streams and new pipeline opportunities, the decline in Pfizer’s valuation looks overblown. A recovery may take a while to develop – potentially as long as it takes for Pfizer’s top line to begin growing again – but investors do get a dividend yield of 3.64%, which is solid for a drug giant that is focusing its considerable cash reserves on growth.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.