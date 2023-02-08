"Welcome to Planet Navitas!" at Premier Power Electronics Conference, APEC 2023

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Navitas to showcase how next-gen GaN and SiC power semis address a diverse $22B/yr market, with an exciting, informative in-person experience

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, welcome visitors to “Planet Navitas” – an immediate implementation of tomorrow’s sustainable, achievable, everyday world - at APEC 2023 (Orlando, FL, March Las Vegas, NV, March 20th – 23rd, 2023).

Since its inception in 1985, the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) has become the world’s premier event in power electronics, with high-caliber, peer-reviewed technical content from industry and academia. The APEC 2016 keynote by Dan Kinzer, COO / CTO and co-founder, was the public debut for start-up Navitas and GaNFast power ICs.

Following the mission to “Electrify our World™”, the “Planet Navitas” exhibition booth invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for fully-electrified housing, transportation and industry. Examples range from TV power to home-appliance motors and compressors, EV charging, solar/micro-grid installations, and on to data center power systems. Each example highlights end-user benefits, such as increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid-independence, plus a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO2 by 2050.

“APEC is a significant event in the power industry calendar, with an intense schedule of customer discussions on new technologies and systems,” said Mr. Kinzer. “Complementary GaNFast and GeneSiC portfolios, with comprehensive, application-specific system design support accelerates customer time-to-market with sustainable performance advantages. ‘Planet Navitas’ represents the very real, inspiring implementation of GaN & SiC across the vast $22B/year market opportunity.”

APEC 2023 will take place at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, with exhibition running from March 20th-22nd. “Planet Navitas” is featured at booth #516.

Technical presentations:

  • Tuesday 21st March
    • “Other Perspectives of Power Electronics - Markets, Society and Policies”
      • 8:30 AM, ETIS06, Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg. & IR (session chair)
    • “The Past, Present, and Future of Current Sensing”
      • 9:45 AM, ETIS06.4, John Stevens, Dir. Business Development
    • “Sustainability Benefits of GaNFast Power ICs”
      • 10:40 AM ETIS06.5, Anthony Schiro, VP Quality
  • Wednesday 22nd March
    • “Integrated WBG Semiconductors - Enhancing Power Density and Reducing Part Count”
      • 8:30 AM, ETIS08, Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr. Dir. Mktg. (session chair)
    • “An Ultra-High Efficiency High Power Density 140W PD3.1 AC-DC Adapter Using GaN Power ICs”
      • 2:30 PM, T23.4, Xiucheng Huang, Sr. Dir. Applications / Nabil Akel, Sr. Staff Applications Engineer
  • Thursday 23rd March
    • “New GaNSense Half-Bridge IC Enables Next Gen High-Frequency, High-Efficiency, High-Density Topologies”
      • 9:45 AM, ETIS19.4, Tom Ribarich, Sr. Dir. Strategic Marketing

Exhibitor seminars (date/time to be confirmed):

  • “GeneSiC: Efficient 800V Charging and Conversion with No-compromise Trench-Assisted Planar Gate SiC”
    • Dr. Ranbir Singh, EVP SiC Business
  • “GaNFast: The Next-Gen Revolution – 5 Years and More of GaN Power ICs”
    • Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg. & IR

Student Job Fair:

  • From Los Angeles to Shanghai, careers at Navitas span cutting-edge IC design and innovative applications engineering to pioneering research and ensuring customer success and revenue growth. Meet the experts and join the team!
    • Tuesday 21st, 1:30 - 5:00 PM, Hall W3, Shaun Sandera, Sr. Human Resources Manager

To schedule a meeting with the Navitas team at APEC 2023, call +1 844-654-2642, or email [email protected]

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.


Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eb7ff84-6ba6-4143-9ab8-f426f51f0d72

ti?nf=ODc0MDgzMCM1Mzg2MzE1IzIyMTExNjM=
Navitas-Semiconductor-Corporat.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.