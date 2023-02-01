Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 8, 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode 4734670.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 4734670.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-february-8-2023-301736777.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

