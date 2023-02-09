Voltrek to Design and Install EV Charging Infrastructure for an Electric School Bus Pilot Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MANITOWOC, Wis. and LAWRENCE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced its Voltrek subsidiary has secured a $1.5 million contract for the design and installation of EV charging infrastructure to support an EV School Bus Pilot program for a large municipal school district.

The pilot program – which includes EV charging infrastructure engineered to support the initial deployment of 20 electric school buses and future expansion of up to 145 electric school buses – utilizes the latest in DC fast-charging equipment and highlights Voltrek’s capability to support large-scale fleet conversion to electrification.

Voltrek President, Kathleen Connors, commented, “We are honored to supply critical EV charging infrastructure to kick-start the conversion of a diesel-powered bus fleet to clean, quiet, and reliable electric power. We look forward to supporting our customer’s goal to electrify their entire bus fleet by 2030.”

Orion CEO, Mike Jenkins, stated, “Voltrek is a pioneer in the EV charging industry with over a decade of success on projects throughout the nation. Their engineering, design, installation, service, and maintenance capabilities are a perfect fit for the electrification goals of this school bus pilot program. Supporting our customers’ sustainability, efficiency and carbon reduction efforts over the long term is our core mission at Orion and Voltrek.”

This project is a collaborative effort with Voltrek partners. The EV charging deployment is being partially funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals, and progress here or visit Orion’s website at orionlighting.com.

Orion Contact
Steve Paulus, Director Marketing & Communications
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
[email protected]
(920) 239-8007

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Brodin, CFOWilliam Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.Catalyst IR
[email protected](212) 924-9800 or [email protected]

Engage with Us
Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

ti?nf=ODc0MTIwNyM1Mzg3Mzg2IzIwMDcxMzY=
Orion-Energy-Systems-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.