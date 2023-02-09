Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 7, 2023

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitide ("GaN") processing technology, todayannounced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The conference call and webcast will consist of prepared remarks by CEO Mark Davidson. Following the prepared remarks, CEO Mark Davidson and Chairman of the Board John Edmunds will answer questions. Analysts and investors may pose questions to Odyssey during the live webcast on February 7, 2023.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 478421. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on February 21, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 47597.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the emerging high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Investor Relations Contact

Darrow Associates
Jeff Christensen
(703) 297-6917
[email protected]

https://www.accesswire.com/737854/Odyssey-Semiconductor-Technologies-To-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Results-on-February-7-2023

