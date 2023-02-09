Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,650 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ended and year ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.postalrealtytrust.com%2FInvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 2, 2023, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13734921.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,650 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

