RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

In addition, the company announced that it will hold a virtual investor day on Thursday, February 23 from 8:30 am to 10:00am ET. Bandwidth's Investor Day will include presentations from David Morken, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Bartolo, Chief Operating Officer, and Daryl Raiford, Chief Financial Officer. The event will be webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, starting at 8:30am ET and will include a live question-and-answer session to address questions regarding fourth quarter and full year results and the Investor Day presentation.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to register for the Investor Day in advance at investorday.bandwidth.com.

Following the event, a replay of the webcast along with the presentation materials will be available on Bandwidth's investor relations website at investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by a global network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

