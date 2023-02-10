Suzano, the world’s largest hardwood pulp producer, will showcase its highly sustainable and innovative eucalyptus-based fluff pulp, Eucafluff®, at this year’s INDEX and CIDEPX conferences in Geneva and Nanjing, for the second consecutive year. These two conferences gather the pulp industry’s leading participants in nonwoven materials comprising decision-makers, managers, and technical personnel. Suzano will be presenting significant advancements in Eucafluff’s product application and performance.

INDEX is one of the world’s largest nonwovens exhibitions exploring the industry’s latest trends and innovations. The event takes place on 18-21 April 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.

CIDPEX – The China International Disposable Paper Expo - is another important event for Suzano which stages the latest advancements across the tissue paper and disposable hygiene products sector. The event takes place on 12-16 May 2023 in Nanjing, China.

Eucafluff® is made from sustainably managed eucalyptus farms in São Paulo and is the result of nearly 15 years of R&D. Its absorbent panels, made with 100% Eucafluff®, provides a more flexible, more discreet product for consumers. Eucafluff® outperforms its competitors in terms of rewetting, net retention and comfort performance due to the morphology of Suzano’s eucalyptus hardwood, which is smaller, thinner, and highly compressible. The result of this performance provides significant affordability with an 18% reduction of packaging material and 13% reduction in storage and volume. Furthermore, Eucafluff® provides a far more sustainable solution with a smaller carbon footprint and a lower impact on land use, using far less wood to produce the same amount of fluff.

Eucafluff has grown dramatically in recent years, increasing its application and sales across a range of fluff segments. Suzano’s Eucafluff® will continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy, particularly as it accelerates an ongoing roll-out to the baby diaper segment while also targeting the rapidly expanding adult diaper market.

About Suzano

Suzano is the world’s largest producer of hardwood pulp and the global leader in the innovation and production of renewable, bio-based materials for consumer and industrial use. Our responsibly-grown materials provide over 2 billion people in more than 100 countries with plastic free products including writing paper, tissue, paper cups and straws, paperboard packaging, toilet paper, textiles, diapers and more. We are pioneers in sustainable mass scale industrial production, and our ethos of innovability – the pursuit of sustainable solutions through innovation – is at the core of all our work, from the field to our factories and labs, all the way to the end user. Suzano’s history spans 100 years and is listed on the B3 stock exchange in Brazil (SUZB3) and the NYSE (SUZ) in the United States.

