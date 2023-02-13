Palm Beach, FL., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OLKR) is pleased to announce it will release a collection of innovative collectibles featuring the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of all fourteen members of the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) men’s basketball team, which is currently ranked #19 in the nation with an overall record of 22-2. Fans will be able to claim a free digital access pass or purchase an autographed physical collectible to become a member of the Prowlerz Club, an exclusive community for FAU fans offering virtual and real-world utility connected to local merchants. To fulfill its mission of putting the athletes first in this new era of NIL, OpenLocker pays them a majority of the revenue generated from sales of their collectibles enabling fans to directly support their favorite student-athletes.



The first limited edition series of autographed collectibles will be available for purchase before the FAU men’s basketball home game on February 23. Fans will be able to join the Prowlerz Club by claiming a free digital access pass featuring their favorite student before or after the game by scanning a QR code in the arena on February 23 or visiting the Prowlerz Marketplace at openlocker.io. OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical world by offering utility including access to VIP events and exclusive rewards in partnership with local, regional and national merchants.

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker said, “We are excited to bring innovative collectibles to FAU so fans can directly support and engage with this talented group of basketball players that has captured the nation’s attention. The team’s success on the court combined with NIL allows us to connect fans and athletes with cool collectibles, experiences and engagement during this historic season.”

“We are eager to work with OpenLocker on creative ways to engage with our amazing fan base during this special season,” said Jalen Gaffney, FAU men’s basketball team member.

OpenLocker has launched several fan communities including the Gatorverse at the University of Florida, Bone Yard Huskyz Club at the University of Connecticut, Lionz Club at Penn State University and Rowdy Redz at Radford University. The Company has also positioned itself outside of college sports with its OpenStable platform to engage the next generation of thoroughbred racing fans and plans to expand to additional verticals in 2023. Visit openlocker.io to learn more about the company’s collectibles and communities.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. Openlocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

