CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. ( SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, and Hopper, the world’s fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace, today released a guide to this year’s Big Game, revealing ticket prices, travel trends and consumer fan insights.



Big Fan Energy

Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast® is a data-centric look at the passionate fan bases that make up the cheering crowds in stadiums and stands across the country.

Crowd Advantage : Analyzing its historic data insights and current ticket sales, Vivid Seats is predicting a 62% crowd advantage for The Philadelphia Eagles, with Kansas City Chiefs fans making up 38% of the crowd. Using an algorithm that explores its proprietary data, Vivid Seats can project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd.

: Analyzing its historic data insights and current ticket sales, Vivid Seats is predicting a 62% crowd advantage for The Philadelphia Eagles, with Kansas City Chiefs fans making up 38% of the crowd. Using an algorithm that explores its proprietary data, Vivid Seats can project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd. Ticket Trends : Vivid Seats’ Big Game data insights shows ticket prices on Vivid Seats are averaging $6,434 with the best “get-in” deal at $4,438 as of February 4. According to this year’s geographical trends, fan searches for Big Game tickets are most prevalent in the following states: California Texas Arizona Pennsylvania New York



: Vivid Seats’ Big Game data insights shows ticket prices on Vivid Seats are averaging $6,434 with the best “get-in” deal at $4,438 as of February 4. According to this year’s geographical trends, fan searches for Big Game tickets are most prevalent in the following states:

Big Travel Trends

The team at the travel booking app Hopper analyzed its flights and hotels pricing data, along with travel searches, to take a look at costs and demand surrounding the Big Game this year.

Flights : Airfare for travelers from across the United States for the Big Game in Phoenix is averaging $491 per round-trip ticket with an average of $693 per round-trip ticket from Philadelphia and $478 per round-trip ticket from Kansas City, as of February 4.

: Airfare for travelers from across the United States for the Big Game in Phoenix is averaging $491 per round-trip ticket with an average of $693 per round-trip ticket from Philadelphia and $478 per round-trip ticket from Kansas City, as of February 4. Hotels: Hotel stays in the Phoenix metropolitan area over the Big Game weekend are averaging $600 per night, as of February 4.

According to Hopper’s data, following the final play-off games on Sunday, January 29th, flight searches from Philadelphia to Phoenix spiked 169% compared to the day prior. Searches for flights from Kansas City to Phoenix surged 61% following the final play-off game.

This NFL season, Eagles fans filled seats across the country to support their team, with impressive crowd showings against the Commanders at FedEx Field, the Texans in Houston, and the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, where they’ll face the Chiefs in the Big Game. Crowd energy is often a deciding factor on whether a team will win or lose. According to Vivid Seats’ historical data from 2015 to 2021, the team with the crowd advantage at the Big Game went on to win for those six consecutive years.

For more information on what to expect if you’re planning to attend and travel to the Big Game and expert tips, you can find the full Big Game Travel Guide here. For those booking trips to the Big Game, download the Hopper app for discounts and savings. To get your tickets for the next big game on your bucket list, visit www.vividseats.com .

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About Hopper

Hopper is the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace, focused on helping customers save money and travel better. The Hopper app has nearly 80 million downloads and continues to capture market share around the world. By leveraging massive amounts of data and machine learning, the company has developed several unique fintech solutions that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Through its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud , the company is syndicating its travel fintech products and inventory, providing companies that aspire to sell travel a differentiated consumer experience and offering. Hopper has increased its revenue 2.5X year-over-year and sells around $4 billion in travel and travel fintech annually. To find out more about Hopper, visit Hopper.com .

Media

Julia Young

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adcec053-4c16-4737-aa9a-6bca1596e529