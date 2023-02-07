PR Newswire

-- Dave & Buster's Iconic Experience is Now Available to Millions of Users in Fully-Immersive Version–

-- Initiative Highlights Dave & Buster's Investments in Innovation to Drive Connections--

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), the ultimate entertainment and dining destination, announced its entry into the metaverse as Dave & Buster's World opens its virtual doors on Roblox.

Dave and Buster's World on Roblox is an interactive and immersive digital experience that reflects the energy and excitement of the actual Dave & Buster's. Each game is designed for multi-user experiences enabling friends to play together and connect in some of their favorite games in a bold new way.

While there is no better place to watch football than on Dave & Buster's massive HDTVs, the Dave and Buster's World has reinvented arcade football classic GridIron Blitz™ and Full Tilt™ into Roblox versions of obstacle courses just in time for the Big Game. Other games include Superball Dash, an update of old school lane rollers where users become the ball as they race through exotic locations, as well as Zombie Survival, an original take on the arcade rail shooter genre where fans will also be able to take on a horde of the undead. There are numerous other games and secret experiences to discover while exploring the world.

Chris Morris, CEO at Dave & Buster's, said, "Dave & Buster's is the pioneer in midway and arcade games. That creativity and innovative spirit continues to drive us to explore new ways to expand our leadership in interactive experiences for our guests. I am excited for Dave & Buster's to enter this rapidly growing digital space with Dave & Buster's World."

Dave & Buster's agency partner Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media partnered on the Roblox world opportunity to expand the guest connection in-store and online. The Dave & Buster's World on Roblox was developed by MELON, a mainstay studio and creator on Roblox responsible for multiple collaborations with brands like Chipotle, NFL, Pacsun, and artists across SONY, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group. The experience, which is OPEN today, features the latest technological advancements available to developers and brings several Dave & Buster's midway mainstays to life in new and inventive ways.

MELON CEO Josh Neuman praised the creative collaboration, "Dave and Buster's has been a great partner, because they gave us the freedom to embrace the creativity of the Roblox platform. With their vision, we've been able to bring some of gaming's favorite IPs to the metaverse in larger-than-real-life ways."

"It was important to us that Dave & Buster's World fully capture the fun and interactive energy of a physical D&B", said Pete Thornfield, Vice President of Marketing at Dave & Buster's. The Dave & Buster's World includes everything from Dave & Buster's Restaurant, where users can purchase Power Drinks for greater speed, strength, and skill in arcade games to The Winner's Circle, Dave & Buster's prize shop, which have been recreated in the metaverse. Users can also trade in their tickets for in-game customizations like trails and descriptors or purchase premium add-ons that enable them to truly personalize their experience through outfits, pets, accessories, and more.

Thornfield added, "We understand the power of multiplayer experiences, and we are proud to invest in technology and partnerships that deepen digital connections with our guests and complement the real-world experience that we are famous for. Reaching over 58M daily users worldwide, Roblox is not only large but also a uniquely positioned platform for us to grow relevancy with its fastest growing segment; 17–24 year-olds."

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 203 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 151 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 52 Main Event branded stores in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

About MELON

Founded in 2017, MELON is a powerhouse development studio for the metaverse. They are creating original game properties and building some of the most innovative experiences across sports, music, film/TV, fashion, and brands on the Roblox platform and beyond. MELON's partnerships with major music labels and consumer product IP have gathered and engaged hundreds of millions of visitors around the world. For more information, visit melonverse.com .

About Camelot

Trailblazing through 40 years in the media and marketing industry, Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, is a Dallas-based independent agency with more than 150 employees in cities across the U.S. – including New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore. Recently named to the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 ranking and the Dallas Morning News Best Places to Work for the third year, we partner with want-to-get smarter leaders from the world's biggest brands – from TurboTax to Whole Foods to Michaels – to provide media-agnostic, transparent, insight-driven media and marketing strategy and execution that drives stellar results. https://camelotsmm.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave--busters-announces-its-launch-into-the-metaverse-with-dave--busters-world-on-roblox-301740037.html

SOURCE Dave & Buster's