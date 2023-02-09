Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB, OTCQX: WEGYF, FRA: PUQ), based in Toronto, Canada, develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, today announced that its Management team, Stefano Romanin, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Kelly, Executive Chair, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.

DATE: February 9th, 2023
TIME: 11:30 a.m. ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5
Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10th, 13th, and 14th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Westbridge Renewable Announces the Origination of 295MWdc Red Willow Solar PV Plus 100MW/200MWh Battery Energy Storage System in
  • Westbridge Renewable Expands Sunnynook Solar PV Capacity to 330MWp
  • Westbridge Secures CAD$4,830,000 Financing for Georgetown Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Project
  • Westbridge Renewable Announces Graduation to OTCQX Best Market

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. develops best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Westbridge Renewable Energy

Scott M. Kelly
Executive Chair & Director
[email protected]
+1 416 998-4714

Nisha Hasan
Investor Relations, Momentum IR Corp.
[email protected]
+1 416 888-4219

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

