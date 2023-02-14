Palm Beach, FL., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc., a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (collectively, “OpenLocker” or the “Company”, OLKR) is pleased to announce it’s launch of LOCKERMANIA™. LOCKERMANIA is a promotion building fan engagement by crediting purchases made on OpenLocker’s user-friendly platform featuring the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of student-athletes, as a reward for overall team achievement. All purchases made on an OpenLocker webstore by the start of the first round of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament on March 16, 2023 will automatically be eligible for credit of purchase price of each collectible and any associated sales tax. To fulfill its mission of putting athletes first, OpenLocker pays them a majority of the revenue generated from sales of their collectibles, enabling fans to directly support their favorite student-athletes. In the event credit is issued for purchases, the athletes will still receive the full royalty from sales of their collectibles.



OpenLocker has launched several fan communities, including the BONE YARD HUSKYZ CLUB™ at the University of Connecticut and ROWDY REDZ™ at Radford University. Registered members of an OpenLocker fan community are granted access to VIP events, exclusive experiences, giveaways and merchant rewards. Fans may become a member by claiming an authenticated digital access pass, or purchasing an autographed physical collectible if they also wish to directly support their favorite student-athletes. New communities are being organized, including the PROWLERZ CLUB™ featuring the entire Florida Atlantic University (FAU) men’s basketball squad, GATORVERSE™ at the University of Florida, and MADDY BADDYZ™ at the University of Wisconsin.

The LockerMania promotion will apply as follows:

Bone Yard Huskyz Club collectibles featuring members of the 2022-2023 University of Connecticut men’s basketball team, will be credited if the UConn team wins the NCAA National Championship game on April 3.



Rowdy Redz Limited Edition collectibles featuring all 14 eligible members of the 2022-2023 Radford University men’s basketball team will be credited if the team qualifies for the third round of the NCAA National Championship (“Sweet Sixteen”) on March 23 and 24.



Prowlerz Club collectibles featuring all 14 eligible members of the FAU men’s basketball team will be credited if they qualify for semifinals of the NCAA National Championship Tournament on April 1.



Gatorverse collectibles featuring members of the 2022-2023 University of Florida men’s basketball squad will be credited if the team qualifies for the quarter finals of the NCAA National Championship Tournament being played on March 25 & 26.



Maddy Baddyz collectibles featuring members of the 2022-2023 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball squad will be credited if the team qualifies for the quarter finals of the NCAA National Championship Tournament being played on March 25 & 26.



In the event of any of the above outcomes, credit will be issued to the credit, debit or digital payment method used to make the original purchase from OpenLocker’s webstore. Please allow four weeks for processing.

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker said, “We are excited to offer innovative collectibles that enable fans to directly support their favorite student-athletes and experience an even greater thrill for a successful season. Our goal is to use NIL opportunities to not only benefit athletes but to make college sports even more fun and rewarding for the fan base.”

“I have always been a fan of this collectible concept that allows you to feel closer to your favorite athletic program and student-athletes. This promotion takes it a step further. You are literally along for the ride. That buzzer beater suddenly means a little more,” said Jonathan Kinchen, Fox Sports handicappimg analyst.

OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical world by offering utility, including access to VIP events and exclusive rewards, in partnership with local, regional and national merchants. The Company has also positioned itself outside of college sports with its OpenStable platform to engage the next generation of thoroughbred racing fans and plans to expand to additional verticals in 2023.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. Openlocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

