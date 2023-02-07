PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES and NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS. TA), the leading developer and provider of inroad wireless electric vehicle charging technology, and Advancing Sustainability through Powered Infrastructure for Roadway Electrification (ASPIRE — Utah State University) a National Science Foundation funded Engineering Research Center taking on the nation's electrified transportation challenges to the widespread electrification of all vehicles, jointly announced a strategic partnership to codevelop and operate a dynamic wireless charging roadway in Utah approximately one-mile in length. The funding for this project will be based on the Utah Legislature's decision from 2021 to allocate $15 million in funding to ASPIRE (USU) to combat emissions, create jobs and stimulate growth in the surrounding communities.

The project is designated to showcase the commercial feasibility of dynamic wireless charging for freight vehicles and its ability to extend battery range, reduce battery size, lower vehicle cost, reduce grid pressure and enable a shared infrastructure for different EVs. The project will be hosted by the Utah Inland Port Authority and seeks to further enable large-scale electrification in Utah and across the region in support of their sustainability goals.

ASPIRE and Electreon aim to attract additional investments for subsequent phases, to create a commercial electric road network in Utah and other states. The project timeline includes a comprehensive development and design phase in 2023 that will include collaborations with vehicle operators and manufacturers with deployment set for 2024. The data obtained during the first phase will be instrumental in shaping future scaling efforts, including the possibility of deploying dynamic wireless charging systems in later phases, in the corridor covering the greater Salt Lake City region along the I-15 and I-80 corridors. The dynamic wireless charging system will be designed to support the desired expansion to other regional centers including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Denver.

This project follows a successful collaboration between ASPIRE and Electreon that included the deployment of a test track of 164 feet of dynamic inroad wireless charging technology installed at Utah State University's test track, together with industry partners Kiewit and Kenworth.

"Building upon our successful collaboration on ASPIRE's wireless charging demo track, we are transitioning from technology demonstrations to real-world operation of electrified roadways," said Regan Zane, ASPIRE Center Director. "Our partnership with Electreon reflects our commitment to bringing electrified transportation solutions to the forefront. The work we are doing together will bring about energy, economic, and environmental benefits through the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and the development of cost-effective, widely accessible charging infrastructure that meets operational demands."

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Utah, and move from a proven demo project to a significant stretch which will serve the actual fleet operational needs at the Utah Port, and ultimately to scaled electrified networks," said Stefan Tongur, Vice President for Electreon. "We are excited to take a step toward our goal of powering fleets of all types, focusing on medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Our partnership with ASPIRE in the Demo project and the experience gained in a large number of projects carried out by Electreon around the world underscores our commitment to creating low-cost, widely accessible charging infrastructure, which will not only bring about energy, economic and environmental benefits but enables a future of efficient and sustainable transportation."

ASPIRE and Electreon will continue to collaborate on the integration of smart grid technologies and business models for the operational use of wireless power transfer for medium and heavy-duty vehicle fleets.

About ASPIRE

The ASPIRE Engineering Research Center was launched in September 2020 with a $50 million/10 year grant from the National Science Foundation with its main purpose to support the widespread adoption of electric transportation through developing technologies and clearing barriers leading to low-cost, ubiquitous charging infrastructure. A key aspect of the ASPIRE research portfolio is dynamic wireless power transfer, a research and development area where USU and its ASPIRE partner universities have led advances for many years. The ASPIRE university partners (Purdue University, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Texas at El Paso, and University of Auckland, New Zealand) are joined by more than 60 industry, government, and non-profit members from all sectors of the electric transportation ecosystem. For more information, visit aspire.usu.edu .

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading developer and provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services, to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public, and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company's proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs-making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available in the market today. Electreon collaborates with cities and fleet operators on a "sale" business model, and on a charging as a service (CaaS) business model, that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com .

