Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been recognized by two separate entities as a diverse and inclusive workplace. For the second consecutive year, the Company exceeded the threshold for inclusion on the Bloomberg+Gender+Equality+Index, while Newsweek featured Tractor Supply on its inaugural list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Workplaces+for+Diversity.

“Our deeply rooted Mission and Values are the foundation of who we are as an organization. They dictate that Tractor Supply prioritize a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment that values diversity of thought and perspective,” said Melissa Kersey, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Tractor Supply. “We are honored that by adhering to our long-held standards, we continue to be among the top tier globally for gender equality and are recognized as a place where diversity is valued and appreciated.”

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity was determined through an independent study conducted in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group. The study featured three phases, including a survey of HR leaders to determine key drivers for current and future employee satisfaction, a collection of over 350,000 company reviews from employees of U.S.-based companies with more than 1,000 employees, and a massive desk research project to identify the diversity ratio of management, the presence of a diversity and ESG report, and other DEI factors.

Tractor Supply’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, led by President and CEO Hal Lawton, oversees various diversity and inclusion programs and initiatives which center on Team Members, customers, suppliers, communities and creating a welcoming environment for all.

Newsweek’s winning companies span six main economic sectors and 34 industries. For the complete list of companies, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Frankings%2Famericas-greatest-workplaces-2023-diversity.

Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI)

The 2023 Bloomberg GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and external brand.

2023 marked the eighth reporting cycle of the GEI and the second consecutive year Tractor Supply has been included. While 620 global companies submitted their gender-related data, an increase of 11 percent year over year, only 484 met the threshold for inclusion. The index spans companies in 45 countries and regions, 11 sectors and 54 industries.

Tractor Supply’s workplace is currently 49 percent female and its Board of Directors is 40 percent female.

