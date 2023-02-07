Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond.

Wemade__WEMIX_Airdrop.jpg

WEMIX PLAY will be giving away 1 WEMIX each to 1 million users who meet the following requirements: Connect game account to PLAY Wallet, reach character level 25, and have a log-in record within one week from the event end date. If the number of participants exceeds 1 million, winners will be selected based on the order of reaching character level 25 first. Winners and more information will be announced later.

MIR M is a K-MMORPG featuring martial arts that launched on January 31st. It recreated Wemade's most popular IP, The Legend of Mir 2, to fit current game trends, and applied blockchain technology to create tokenomics based on the game token DRONE and Governance token DOGMA.

MIR M is also part of an Inter-game Economy that includes the economy of MIR4, the world's most successful blockchain game. Users of games in this Inter-game Economy can reinvest the game tokens they have obtained in each game into other games, thus creating a virtuous cycle.

Please visit the official website for more information on the airdrop event in celebration of the global launch of MIR M. (https://mirmglobal.com/)

MirM_vanguard_vagabond_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN08845&sd=2023-02-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-hosts-wemix-airdrop-event-to-celebrate-the-global-launch-of-mir-m-301741497.html

SOURCE Wemade

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN08845&Transmission_Id=202302072108PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN08845&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.