Extreme+Networks%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that is has integrated network fabric capabilities into its ExtremeCloud%26trade%3B+SD-WAN platform, enabling customers to securely connect disparate environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform. Additional new enhancements include automated workflows as part of a simplified user interface and experience (UI/UX) as well as improved visibility and control for superior application performance. As a result, customers can automate tasks related to provisioning new sites and services, lower fabric deployment time by more than 90% and boost network security through hyper-segmentation.

As organizations become more distributed, the increasing shift of applications to the cloud exacerbates the need for connectivity that unifies data center, branch, campus and cloud+networks. For example, healthcare providers must manage multiple remote clinics, growing school districts need to deliver connectivity for new buildings or temporary classrooms and retailers have to manage store locations around the world. Extreme makes it easier than ever to securely connect these disparate environments within a single platform, quickly set up new sites, identify and solve for the root cause of network disruptions and improve application performance.

Key Benefits of ExtremeCloud SD-WAN Include:

Fabric to the Edge Reduces Operating Costs and Simplifies Network Management : Customers can now easily extend network+fabrics across new locations and the entire network and manage it all through a single pane of glass. The integration of Extreme's network fabric with ExtremeCloud SD-WAN allows customers to automate discovery and configuration of fabric-enabled switches and access points, making it easy to extend connectivity to new sites while keeping costs low and improving security, visibility and application performance. Further, administrators can utilize hyper-segmentation to increase network+security by preventing lateral attacks, helping avoid a potentially costly security breach.





Automated Workflows for Improved IT Efficiency : ExtremeCloud SD-WAN's new streamlined workflows for planning, deployment and management enable IT teams to perform activities in minutes versus hours. These workflows include automated SaaS application discovery, faster initial site configuration and deeper application performance visualization. Now, IT teams can more easily identify the root cause of issues impacting the user experience as well as data-driven resolutions.





Improved Application Performance : Extreme has created an automated, maintenance-free approach to connecting to major cloud services like AWS and Microsoft Azure without limiting visibility or performance management. Customers can connect to these services using Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) tunnels, without installing or managing SD-WAN appliances or software in the cloud service provider's environment. This brings connectivity to the edge of the network, simplifies connections to new services, reduces network bottlenecks and provides IT with greater control and visibility at both the application and the network level.





Support for High-Bandwidth Use Cases with 10 Gbps: As 10 Gbps internet becomes more widely available, Extreme's new IPE2200 hardware appliance is ready to support high-bandwidth data center use cases. This appliance, available as part of an ExtremeCloud SD-WAN subscription, is ideal for customers with large campus environments that need to support a large volume of traffic like extensive use of video collaboration services.

Executive and Industry Perspectives

Ed Walton, CEO, STEP CG

“Removing complexity by leveraging innovative networking technology is the essence of what we do at STEP CG. With Extreme’s new integrated SD-WAN and network fabric capabilities, our customers will be able to extend a unified fabric beyond the campus to their smaller locations while benefiting from the application performance of SD-WAN. This will allow us to make our customers’ IT environments even more secure, agile and resilient.”

Dan DeBacker, Senior Vice President of Products, Extreme Networks

“As organizations grow, the network must be able to easily scale to offer users the same experience no matter where they are. Extreme fabric solutions help organizations of all sizes reduce risk, simplify operations and minimize time needed to set up and secure new sites. With the integration of fabric and ExtremeCloud SD-WAN, we’re helping customers unify complex and disparate networks and enhance network security. We’ve just set the competitive bar higher than ever with SD-WAN, making it simple and cost-effective to deploy across any organization.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.extremenetworks.com%2F or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

