RESAAS Partners with ChatGPT to Revolutionize Real Estate Descriptions using Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT to bring advanced Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) capabilities to Real Estate Agents.

RESAAS_SERVICES_INC__RESAAS_Partners_with_ChatGPT_to_Revolutioni.jpg

This exciting new technology enables Real Estate Agents subscribed to RESAAS to perform a variety of functions quickly, efficiently and easily. The initial launch focuses on generating property descriptions using A.I., saving Real Estate Agents time and effort. This provides a more professional and engaging experience for potential buyers. This is a tremendous value-add to RESAAS Agents subscribing to our paid PREMIUM and ULTIMATE plans.

The integration of ChatGPT into the RESAAS Platform will allow Real Estate Agents to input key information about a property and receive a unique and accurate property description in just seconds. This new feature will eliminate the need for RESAAS Agents to spend time and energy crafting property descriptions from scratch, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of the real estate process.

"RESAAS is proud to partner with OpenAI and bring the power of A.I. to the Real Estate Industry," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "By combining the cutting-edge technology of ChatGPT with the vast amount of unique real estate data RESAAS generates, we are able to provide a valuable tool to help RESAAS Agents succeed in an increasingly competitive market."

This exciting new partnership will have a significant impact on the Real Estate Industry and help RESAAS Agents stay ahead of the curve. By providing Real Estate Agents with an innovative tool that saves time and delivers professional results, RESAAS and ChatGPT are positioning themselves at the forefront of the industry.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI, designed to assist with a wide range of tasks, including generating text and answering questions. With its advanced A.I. capabilities, ChatGPT is revolutionizing the way people interact with technology and making it easier than ever to access information and complete tasks. For more information, please visit: https://openai.com/newsroom/

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

favicon.png?sn=VA08808&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resaas-partners-with-chatgpt-to-revolutionize-real-estate-descriptions-using-artificial-intelligence-ai-301741696.html

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA08808&Transmission_Id=202302080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA08808&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.