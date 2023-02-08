PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT to bring advanced Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) capabilities to Real Estate Agents.

This exciting new technology enables Real Estate Agents subscribed to RESAAS to perform a variety of functions quickly, efficiently and easily. The initial launch focuses on generating property descriptions using A.I., saving Real Estate Agents time and effort. This provides a more professional and engaging experience for potential buyers. This is a tremendous value-add to RESAAS Agents subscribing to our paid PREMIUM and ULTIMATE plans.

The integration of ChatGPT into the RESAAS Platform will allow Real Estate Agents to input key information about a property and receive a unique and accurate property description in just seconds. This new feature will eliminate the need for RESAAS Agents to spend time and energy crafting property descriptions from scratch, allowing them to focus on other important aspects of the real estate process.

"RESAAS is proud to partner with OpenAI and bring the power of A.I. to the Real Estate Industry," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "By combining the cutting-edge technology of ChatGPT with the vast amount of unique real estate data RESAAS generates, we are able to provide a valuable tool to help RESAAS Agents succeed in an increasingly competitive market."

This exciting new partnership will have a significant impact on the Real Estate Industry and help RESAAS Agents stay ahead of the curve. By providing Real Estate Agents with an innovative tool that saves time and delivers professional results, RESAAS and ChatGPT are positioning themselves at the forefront of the industry.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI, designed to assist with a wide range of tasks, including generating text and answering questions. With its advanced A.I. capabilities, ChatGPT is revolutionizing the way people interact with technology and making it easier than ever to access information and complete tasks. For more information, please visit: https://openai.com/newsroom/

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

