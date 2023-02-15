Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that its Snap Partner Summit will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 19, 2023.

Now in its fifth year, the annual Snap Partner Summit gathers partners and creators in celebration of Snapchat’s growing community of 375 million daily active users. At the event, Snap leadership will unveil a wide array of new products, tools, services as well as marquee partnerships.

The keynote address will illustrate the pivotal role partners play in enhancing the way the Snapchat community communicates, discovers, shops, and connects with their passions including fashion, sports, and music.

Following the keynote, attendees are invited to partake in a full day of activations including product demonstrations and immersive AR experiences that bring Snap’s technology to life. Breakout sessions and fireside chats will offer a deep-dive into the day’s key announcements.

“We’re excited to host our partners and showcase the transformative ways we can build together and enhance people’s relationships with friends, family, and the world around them,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.

The keynote will be livestreamed and available to anyone, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at snappartnersummit.com. A replay of the keynote presentation will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: investor.snap.com and Snap%26rsquo%3Bs+YouTube+channel.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fsnap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005006/en/