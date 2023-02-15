Thilo Wrede Joins Vital Farms as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Proven consumer packaged goods finance leader will succeed outgoing CFO Bo Meissner in March 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms is adding a new member to its senior leadership team as the Certified B Corporation looks to expand beyond eggs and butter and continue raising the standards across the food industry. Thilo Wrede is joining as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) beginning on or about March 15, 2023.

“Thilo brings a disciplined leadership approach and a proven ability to create long-term value that will help us continue delivering for all of our stakeholders,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO at Vital Farms. “His experience across world-class consumer packaged goods brands and as a sell-side analyst make him a uniquely strong fit for our company at this stage in our growth trajectory.”

As CFO, Mr. Wrede will lead Vital Farms’ accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, information technology and investor relations functions. He succeeds Bo Meissner, who was promoted to CFO in 2020 and helped lead the company through its early stages as a newly public company. Mr. Meissner will remain with the company through July 2023 to ensure a smooth transition and lead Vital Farms through its fourth quarter 2022 reporting period.

“Bo has done a masterful job building our finance team and putting all of the fundamental building blocks in place,” continued Mr. Diez-Canseco. “He led this organization through a period of incredible growth, and we wish him the best as he shifts his priority to spending more time with his family.”

Mr. Meissner commented, “I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served Vital Farms through this incredible growth period and work with phenomenally talented people. We've built a great team and meaningfully advanced Vital Farms’ mission. I'm looking forward to this next chapter, and I wish Thilo the best as he steps into his new role.”

Mr. Wrede was most recently Global Chief Financial Officer at Sabra Dipping Company, LLC. Sabra is the leading U.S. brand of hummus and other fresh dips and spreads. Prior to that, he was CFO for PepsiCo’s Central and South America Foods division. Mr. Wrede has extensive experience on Wall Street, where he was an equity research analyst at both Credit Suisse and Jefferies & Company.

Mr. Wrede commented, “Vital Farms pursues a holistic approach to capitalism that ensures every part of the value chain gets treated fairly. It aligns with my personal values, and as someone with deep roots in the consumer sector, I believe this is the right way to run a business. I’m looking forward to helping the company continue to drive profitable growth and generate enhanced shareholder value with a long-term focus.”

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including pasture-raised shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

CONTACT:

Media:
Rob Discher
[email protected]

Investors:
Matt Siler
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NTMzNyM1Mzk3MzY2IzIxOTUyNTM=
Vital-Farms.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.