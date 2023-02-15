San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD), the “Company” or “Clearday” or “we”, is pleased to announce a new contract with the Veterans Administration (VA) for Clearday’s daily Adult Day Care services in San Antonio, Texas, Primrose Lane Adult Day Care which Clearday acquired in 2021. Since that time 18 months ago, Clearday has added the following services, which includes Clearday’s embedded Elder Care AI:



Clearday Restore – Sensory therapy that is primarily for those with anxiety and PTSD

Clearday at Home and its proprietary Best Test which evaluates an individual’s B ehavior, E ngagement, S timulation and T emperament to provide an individualized digital care map from Clearday at Home delivered via pad, smart TV and now, the companion robot, “Mitra.” Mitra combines Artificial Intelligence with people for an extraordinary experience.

Today, primarily due to the outstanding suite of services Clearday offers in its daily Adult Day Care business, Clearday Clubs, we were able to merit an increased VA contract rate of 101%.

James Walesa, Founder and CEO aid, “We are very pleased with our relationship with the VA and expect to expand our services for the VA into other markets primarily in Central Texas. The care we provide through our proprietary AI applications include specialized systems, natural language processing, speech recognition and machine vision. These applications all come together for our Veterans with daily services to support Aging in the Right Place.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

