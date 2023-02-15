Clearday's Elder Care "AI" Gets Major Vote of Confidence With An Expanded Contract With The Veterans Administration (VA)

3 minutes ago
San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD), the “Company” or “Clearday” or “we”, is pleased to announce a new contract with the Veterans Administration (VA) for Clearday’s daily Adult Day Care services in San Antonio, Texas, Primrose Lane Adult Day Care which Clearday acquired in 2021. Since that time 18 months ago, Clearday has added the following services, which includes Clearday’s embedded Elder Care AI:

  • Clearday Restore – Sensory therapy that is primarily for those with anxiety and PTSD
  • Clearday at Home and its proprietary Best Test which evaluates an individual’s Behavior, Engagement, Stimulation and Temperament to provide an individualized digital care map from Clearday at Home delivered via pad, smart TV and now, the companion robot, “Mitra.” Mitra combines Artificial Intelligence with people for an extraordinary experience.

Today, primarily due to the outstanding suite of services Clearday offers in its daily Adult Day Care business, Clearday Clubs, we were able to merit an increased VA contract rate of 101%.

James Walesa, Founder and CEO aid, “We are very pleased with our relationship with the VA and expect to expand our services for the VA into other markets primarily in Central Texas. The care we provide through our proprietary AI applications include specialized systems, natural language processing, speech recognition and machine vision. These applications all come together for our Veterans with daily services to support Aging in the Right Place.

About Clearday

Clearday is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release includes information from third sources from published reports providing such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company.

