Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that after nearly six years with Align, Yuval Shaked, executive vice president and managing director of iTero scanner and services, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons and spend more time with his family. He will remain with Align and continue as a member of Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan’s staff supporting strategic initiatives and programs through 2023. Mr. Shaked will transition his role to Karim Boussebaa, who will join Align on February 27 and assume the role of executive vice president and managing director of iTero scanner and services, effective immediately.

Commenting on Mr. Shaked’s departure announcement, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “Yuval joined Align in 2017 and has successfully scaled the iTero business worldwide to over 2,000 employees, delivering continuous technology and product innovations that have helped us achieve many significant milestones, including a robust scanner portfolio featuring many industry firsts such as the iTero Element 5D with NIRI technology. I want to thank Yuval for his tremendous contributions and leadership of the iTero scanner and services business. Yuval’s decision to leave Align was difficult for him and I know that he did not make it lightly. Yuval will work closely with Karim to ensure a smooth and successful transition for the iTero business and product roadmap, and I am grateful that he will continue with Align and help support Karim through the transition.”

Karim Boussebaa is an experienced healthcare executive with more than 28 years of industry leadership and a proven track record in innovation and organizational development, and has extensive regulatory experience. Mr. Boussebaa spent nearly 12 years leading various business units and technologies at Philips Healthcare, in the US and the Netherlands. He was most recently senior vice president, business leader, Philips Image Guided Therapy Systems (IGTS), where he was responsible for both cath labs fixed systems and mobile systems, the market leader in interventional cardiovascular with operations in three global sites, spanning 200 global markets with diverse clinical segments (Coronary, Vascular, Electro-physiology, Structural Heart, Neurovascular, Oncology, Surgery). Prior to his 16 years at Philips, Mr. Boussebaa spent nearly 10 years at GE Healthcare in various leadership positions in mammography, X-ray, cardiovascular, and mobile surgery businesses.

Commenting on Mr. Boussebaa’s new position, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, “I am very excited to have Karim join Align. Like Yuval, Karim is an exceptional technology and business leader with a proven track record for focusing on customer needs while inspiring and developing winning teams. He has led and worked with Israel based teams for the past 15 years and I am confident that Karim will further enable the growth and continued success of our scanner and services business globally.”

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 239 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 14.5 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

