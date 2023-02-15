Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today named in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards.

“We offer more to customers than just a receipt and expense management. Our goal is to help business owners gain back precious time and channel that into running a successful business,” says Jason Mills, Chief Product Officer, at Expensify. “We’re incredibly excited by the increasingly positive feedback and top scores we received on G2. This helps validate that customers trust Expensify to gain a real-time picture of spend.”

G2’s annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s leading software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction+and+Market+Presence+scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are listed under.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories.”

Get Expensify today and join millions of people worldwide managing their expenses, invoices, bills, and travel in one place.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005937/en/