KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc.( VERX, Financial) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announcedit has achieved Support Center Certification from the Help Desk Institute (HDI), the premier certification organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise. Vertex is the only tax technology provider to earn the HDI Support Center Certification, an internationally recognized standard for best practices in customer support and the highest level of recognition for customer experience. This is the second time Vertex has received this recognition.



HDI Support Certification is awarded based on excellence in the following core areas: leadership, policy and strategy, people management, resources, process and procedure, people satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and performance results.

“We are committed to continuous improvement to provide our customers with a best-in-class experience at every stage of their relationship with us,” said Kate Shields, Chief Customer Officer at Vertex. “We are proud to have once again achieved certification from HDI and to be recognized for meeting their elevated maturity standards. As a global support organization, this achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest levels of support, adhering to best practices and standards.”

First introduced in 2000, the HDI Support Center Certification program is the only open industry standards program for the certification of support center quality. HDI Support Center Certification is designed to improve the effectiveness of the support services industry and support organizations by providing an industry standard that is recognized worldwide, and an accompanying certification program. Evaluation is based on a set of activities, each with four levels of maturity used to evaluate the support center. Vertex met all these requirements to earn this certification.

“We are delighted to award this certification to Vertex,” stated Megan Selva, HDI’s director of content and training. “Achieving HDI Support Center Certification is proof of Vertex’s dedication to quality operations, continuous improvement, strategic vision, a positive work environment, and high levels of customer service.”

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

ABOUT HDI | HDI is the worldwide professional association and certification body for the technical service and support industry. Facilitating collaboration and networking, HDI hosts acclaimed conferences and events, produces renowned publications and research, and certifies and trains thousands of professionals each year. HDI also connects solution providers with practitioners through industry partnerships and marketing services. Guided by an international panel of industry experts and practitioners, HDI is the premier resource for best practices and emerging trends.

