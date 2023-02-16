Vertex Recognized for Exceptional Customer Experience

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The only tax technology provider to earn HDI Support Center Certification

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc.(

VERX, Financial) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announcedit has achieved Support Center Certification from the Help Desk Institute (HDI), the premier certification organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise. Vertex is the only tax technology provider to earn the HDI Support Center Certification, an internationally recognized standard for best practices in customer support and the highest level of recognition for customer experience. This is the second time Vertex has received this recognition.

HDI Support Certification is awarded based on excellence in the following core areas: leadership, policy and strategy, people management, resources, process and procedure, people satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and performance results.

“We are committed to continuous improvement to provide our customers with a best-in-class experience at every stage of their relationship with us,” said Kate Shields, Chief Customer Officer at Vertex. “We are proud to have once again achieved certification from HDI and to be recognized for meeting their elevated maturity standards. As a global support organization, this achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver the highest levels of support, adhering to best practices and standards.”

First introduced in 2000, the HDI Support Center Certification program is the only open industry standards program for the certification of support center quality. HDI Support Center Certification is designed to improve the effectiveness of the support services industry and support organizations by providing an industry standard that is recognized worldwide, and an accompanying certification program. Evaluation is based on a set of activities, each with four levels of maturity used to evaluate the support center. Vertex met all these requirements to earn this certification.

“We are delighted to award this certification to Vertex,” stated Megan Selva, HDI’s director of content and training. “Achieving HDI Support Center Certification is proof of Vertex’s dedication to quality operations, continuous improvement, strategic vision, a positive work environment, and high levels of customer service.”

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Copyright ©2023 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update.

ABOUT HDI | HDI is the worldwide professional association and certification body for the technical service and support industry. Facilitating collaboration and networking, HDI hosts acclaimed conferences and events, produces renowned publications and research, and certifies and trains thousands of professionals each year. HDI also connects solution providers with practitioners through industry partnerships and marketing services. Guided by an international panel of industry experts and practitioners, HDI is the premier resource for best practices and emerging trends.

Company contact:

Rachel Litcofsky
Manager, Public Relations
Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NTgwMyM1NDAwMDQ2IzIxNzkzMzk=
Vertex-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.