Netcapital+Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that it has formed a referral agreement with JD Merit Securities, LLC, a leading boutique investment bank focused on serving middle-market technology-forward companies. Under terms of the agreement, the parties will share in revenues from private companies referred by JD Merit to the Netcapital funding portal.

“We are excited to partner with JD Merit to identify and serve early-stage companies seeking access to growth capital,” said Jason Frishman, Netcapital Founder. “Like Netcapital, part of JD Merit’s business mission is to help companies at all stages to build, grow, and fund their businesses with a full range of services from strategic advice to raising capital. Through our mutually beneficial agreement, their team now has a robust solution for entrepreneurial start-ups through our SEC-registered funding portal that empowers private companies to raise capital online.”

“We are always looking for better ways to better serve our clients,” said Joel M. Price, JD Merit Executive Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer. “Our partnership with Netcapital further opens doors to capital that is so difficult for early stage companies to access. We are very excited for what Netcapital can offer and the opportunity it affords for entrepreneurs.”

“JD Merit’s client-centric approach to strategic advice aligns well with Netcapital’s core values,” added Eric Cox, Netcapital Head of Growth. “I am excited about the impact that Netcapital’s technology can have when paired with the industry-leading professionals at JD Merit as we navigate the evolving broker dealer relationship with retail investors together.”

Netcapital.com is an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, while investors are able to invest from almost anywhere in the world, at any time, with just a few clicks. Securities offerings on the portal are accessible through individual offering pages, where companies include product or service details, market size, competitive advantages, and financial documents. Companies can accept investment from virtually anyone, including friends, family, customers, and employees.

About JD Merit & Co.

JD Merit & Co. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on serving middle-market companies. JD Merit & Co. executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, and capital advisory services with specific emphasis on the technology, software, consumer, business services, and manufacturing sectors. In addition, JD Merit & Co. offers other investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations, and project financing through its subsidiary, JD Merit Securities, member FINRA / SIPC, a full-service Broker-Dealer licensed in 50 states. Learn more at jdmerit.com.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital+Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital+Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital+funding+portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005188/en/