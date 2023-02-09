PR Newswire

Company Looks Into Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Technology To Enhance Interactive Experiences For Players

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, has signed a development partnership agreement with Meraki Studios B.V. to create new Minecraft and Roblox games as the Company looks into artificial intelligence (AI) technology integration to enhance engagement and monetization for their interactive gaming experiences for players going into 2023.

With this new development partnership, Meraki Studios will bring its game design and development expertise to the Roblox platform, introducing new opportunities for exciting gameplay. Meraki's expertise and passion for developing cutting-edge game designs, combined with the vast resources of the Roblox platform, promises to bring some of the most engaging and visually appealing gaming experiences to the Roblox platform.

Dion Wichgers, CEO of Meraki Studios B.V., stated, "We are thrilled to start this exciting new journey, expand our services beyond Minecraft into Roblox, and continue our journey there. With our talented team of developers and artists, we are eager to demonstrate our commitment to quality and bring our unique vision to the Roblox platform."

In addition, the Company plans to explore the utilization of AI technology in future games. Integrating AI technology in online games like Minecraft and Roblox can bring many benefits to the gaming experience. AI can enhance the player's experience by providing more intelligent and interactive non-player characters, dynamic game environments that adapt to player choices, and personalized gameplay experiences based on player behavior and preferences. AI can also improve game performance by reducing lag and optimizing gameplay while preventing cheating and fraud through its advanced algorithms. Additionally, AI can assist in moderating the game while creating a child-safe and more family-friendly environment for players to enjoy.

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming, stated, "This new development partnership agreement is the first of a series of strategic agreements we have planned in 2023. We believe Meraki is our perfect partner as we continue developing innovative games for the Minecraft and Roblox platforms." He went on to say, "We will also be looking at ways to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance our goals of being a differentiator in the gaming industry. Good Gaming sees tremendous potential for AI technology to achieve its goals of providing exciting and engaging gameplay for players through creativity, deeper platform integration, and more intense interactive experiences, while also creating a safe environment for players of all ages. AI technology will be the dominant driving force in the future of online gaming platforms such as Minecraft and Roblox. We intend to be on the forefront of integrating this technology into our gaming experiences to benefit player communities and our shareholders."

Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

For more information about Meraki Studios B.V. visit :

https://www.merakistudios.eu/

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-gaming-inc-signs-development-partnership-agreement-with-meraki-studios-bv-for-new-minecraft-and-roblox-games-and-explores-ai-technology-integration-for-games-in-2023-301743130.html

SOURCE Good Gaming, Inc.