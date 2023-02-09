ZOOZ Power appoints former Tritium and Driivz executives to accelerates its business development and sales activities

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOZ POWER (TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting solutions for the EV charging industry has announced the appointments of Mr. Eyal Blum and Mr. Kevin Pugh to its senior management team, to lead its global business growth: Mr. Blum is appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Mr. Pugh as Vice President of Sales for West Europe.

Mr_Kevin_Pugh_and_Mr_Eyal_Blum.jpg

Mr. Eyal Blum has over 20 years of experience in business development, with a focus on e-mobility eco-system, in Israel, Europe, the USA, Asia and South America. In the last decade, he was a key member of the launching team and served as the VP of business development for Driivz, a world leading supplier of EV charging management platform. In this position, Mr. Blum was responsible for a significant achievement leading to Driivz business growth and has gained significant knowledge and experience in the e-mobility ecosystem.

Mr. Pugh brings over 30 years of experience in sales and business development, with a focus on the e-mobility market. In his last position Mr. Pugh served as the Sales Director for UK & Ireland at Tritium, a world leading supplier of EV fast chargers. Mr. Pugh led the business expansion of Tritium in UK and Ireland, from the first stages of penetration to sales of tens of millions of pounds, positioning Tritium as the leading supplier in this territory. As a member of the senior strategic European & Global sales team of Tritium, Mr. Pugh also took a key role in defining and implementing Tritium's go-to-market strategy in the European territory.

"We are thrilled to have Eyal and Kevin joining our senior management team," said Boaz Weizer, CEO of ZOOZ Power. "Their experience, knowledge, and connections in the e-mobility industry will be invaluable, as we accelerate our global expansion and establish ourselves as a leading provider of power boosters for EV fast-charging. With their exceptional skills and extensive experience, I have no doubt that they will make a significant impact and will greatly contribute to the realization of ZOOZ's vision and strategy and to establishing our position as a pioneering and leading company in the field, contributing to the acceleration of ultra-fast public charging infrastructure deployment around the world."

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ is the leading provider of Flywheel-based Power Boosting solutions enabling ultra-green, ultra-fast electric vehicle charging anywhere.

We are committed to eliminating range anxiety and helping to accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles around the world. Our goal is to enable the vast roll-out of cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure while sustainably overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ pioneers its unique flywheel-based power boosting technology, enabling unlimited high-power charge & discharge cycles with a lifespan of more than 15 years, thus providing minimal total cost of ownership for ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure. As our product is based on kinetic energy storage in flywheels, it is neither toxic nor based on rare earth materials, making it intrinsically green.

Our sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping our customers and partners create the world's most sustainable, reliable, long-lasting, and cost-effective fast-charging solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.zoozpower.com/

Contact Information:
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999280/Mr_Kevin_Pugh_and_Mr_Eyal_Blum.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN10342&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zooz-power-appoints-former-tritium-and-driivz-executives-to-accelerates-its-business-development-and-sales-activities-301743183.html

SOURCE ZOOZ Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN10342&Transmission_Id=202302090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN10342&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.