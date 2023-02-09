JX Luxventure plans to incorporate ChatGPT-type technology into its AI-based SAAS Solution

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 9, 2023

HAIKOU, China, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: JXJT) (the "Company"), a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global high-net-worth families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering tourism, duty-free cross-border merchandise and B2B SAAS solutions, today announced its plans to incorporate ChatGPT-type of generative artificial intelligence technology into its AI-based SAAS solution.

Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said: "Our AI-based SAAS solution is developed under the leadership of Liu Ze, an expert in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Blockchain. Our AI-based SAAS solution is adopted by Hainan Province's Cross-border Merchandise Association to be used by all of its members. Given the recent development in ChatGPT-type of generative artificial intelligence technology, it is only natural to incorporate that technology into our AI-Based SAAS solution. I look forward to our IT team delivering the ChatGP-type of AI-based SAAS solution."

About JX Luxventure Limited

Headquartered in Haikou, China, JX Luxventure Limited is a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global high-net-worth families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering tourism, duty-free cross-border merchandise and B2B SAAS solutions. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at en.jxluxventure.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of JX Luxventure Limited, and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE JX Luxventure Limited

