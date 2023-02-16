NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPX 360--Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, announces the launch of Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR, a collaborative cybersecurity solution that effectively defends organizations against evolving cyber threats by intelligently correlating data and stopping attacks across all vectors, minimizing the impact of threats and providing a simple experience for administrators and analysts to understand and respond to incidents.



With the ever-evolving threat landscape, organizations struggle to effectively defend themselves against cyberattacks. Traditional security solutions focus on detection, leaving the responsibility of managing incidents, hunting, and investigating on the security operation center. This can lead to a reactive approach to cybersecurity that leaves networks vulnerable to threat. Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR changes the game by being the first XDR solution to prioritize prevention. This solution integrates with both Check Point and third-party security solutions, preventing cyber threats from affecting the entire network. With intelligent correlation of data, the platform stops attacks across all vectors, including email, cloud, networks, and endpoints. By doing so, it minimizes the impact of cyber threats and supplies a simple experience for administrators and analysts to understand what happened and the related entities.

“The extended detection and response (XDR) movement was fundamentally driven by the growth of a more advanced, multi-vector threat landscape. Yet prevention solutions remained siloed, often falling short in their ability to ward off advanced threats”, said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst, ESG. “The introduction of Check Point’s extended prevention and response introduces a more integrated approach to threat prevention, following principles already proven by XDR solutions. This advancement in collaborative prevention technology looks promising and could potentially drive change across the broader security industry.”

“The XDR movement recognizes the complexity of modern threats, providing a more holistic, estate-wide approach to threat detection and response. But extended detection and response covers only half of the security equation, leaving prevention in silos”, says Maya Horowitz, VP of Research at Check Point Software. “Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR uplevels siloed prevention mechanisms in a similar way that XDR upleveled siloed detection and response, transforming prevention into a collaborative function across multiple threat vectors. Working together with XDR, XPR stops advanced threats, while continuously improving security posture as the threat landscape changes. Developed by the Check Point Research team, Horizon further empowers customers with the data tools and know-how of our specialists.”

Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR offers a comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative approach to threat prevention and offers the following capabilities:

Comprehensive Threat Protection: Immediate, comprehensive threat prevention across all parts of the security estate, finding seemingly benign events and correlating them to uncover cyber-attacks. The platform can take immediate prevention actions, such as blocking, ending processes, isolating assets, and quarantining files, and integrates with both Check Point and third-party security products.

Streamlined Cybersecurity Management: The Horizon platform provides optimized security posture and consolidated analytics, giving organizations visibility into attack behavior, context, and damage, and detailed analytics on indicators of compromise.

Continuous Improvement of Security Posture: Continuously improve security posture with intelligent threat and event correlation, drawing from multiple data sets including indicators of compromise, global threat landscape, Check Point research, and third-party intelligence feeds.

Collaborative Security Operations: The platform enables organizations to consolidate and optimize their security operations, improving collaboration between security and IT teams to strengthen threat prevention across multiple vectors.



Availability

Horizon XDR/XPR is generally available now. For product specifications or to learn more about functionality, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/horizon/xdr-xpr/

