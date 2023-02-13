TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 52898 JACKSONVILLE, FL 32201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $2.31Bil. The top holdings were BRK.A(7.10%), ADI(6.61%), and TPX(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL’s top five trades of the quarter.

TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 174,479 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.72.

On 02/13/2023, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $138.73 per share and a market cap of $81.14Bil. The stock has returned 30.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 118.57, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 658,517 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $34.68 per share and a market cap of $14.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.17.

During the quarter, TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL bought 269,538 shares of NYSE:FND for a total holding of 2,118,373. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.75.

On 02/13/2023, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $94.11 per share and a market cap of $9.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-book ratio of 6.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL bought 241,996 shares of NYSE:AWI for a total holding of 1,131,885. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.54000000000001.

On 02/13/2023, Armstrong World Industries Inc traded for a price of $79.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -16.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Armstrong World Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 6.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL bought 130,612 shares of NYSE:KMX for a total holding of 1,332,493. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.2.

On 02/13/2023, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $73.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $11.63Bil. The stock has returned -33.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.