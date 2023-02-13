PR Newswire

Appfire announces plans for multiple new apps in the monday.com app marketplace

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , the world's largest enterprise collaboration app provider, announces a partnership with monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) ("monday.com"), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, to expand the monday.com app marketplace . This partnership will enable monday.com customers to find apps that fit the unique needs of their business workflows, processes, and projects – all in one place. With Appfire's track record of easy-to-use, powerful, and reliable apps for the world's most reputable tech companies, including, Atlassian, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and Slack, joining the monday.com marketplace ecosystem exemplifies Appfire's ongoing commitment to connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work.

monday.com first launched its marketplace in 2022, giving users, partners and builders the freedom to quickly build apps on top of the monday.com platform, making it easier than ever to extend it to support their ever-growing needs. Since its launch, the monday.com marketplace has seen over 1.5 million visitors, 380,000 app installs and over 220 apps built. With this partnership, Appfire begins a long-term effort to grow the monday.com app marketplace based on the maturity and varied nature of its customers and its scale. Appfire will work with monday.com to build and develop new apps of all sizes, shapes, and forms that meet the growing needs of the monday.com community.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with monday.com! From the moment we started talking, it was clear that our values and passion for innovation and improving the way teams work together were perfectly aligned," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "There is a massive opportunity with monday.com – they have an incredible platform and marketplace, and we look forward to bringing powerful apps to help teams perfect the way work flows within their organizations. By partnering together, we are ultimately combining resources and skills of two talented teams to further push boundaries and develop one of the most innovative marketplaces in the world. The apps we are launching will further support organizations during the next era of digital transformation. I look forward to all of the exciting collaborations that will emerge from this partnership that makes work flow better for monday.com users."

"Since launching our marketplace last year, our users, partners, and builders have benefited from the ability to efficiently build apps on top of the monday.com platform," said Tal Haramati, Tech Lead at monday.com. "Partnering with an industry leader like Appfire represents our continued investment in elevating our marketplace to the next level and bringing our users the best-in-class apps for every professional need they have. We're thrilled to build upon our strong foundation and can't wait to see how successful this partnership will be."

To kick off the partnership, Appfire is planning multiple apps to optimize monday.com users' workflow and enable monday.com customers to address a wider set of use cases. The first apps to be released in the coming months will be Planning Poker and Dashboard Hub. To drive innovation and collaboration, Appfire plans to launch additional products on the monday.com app marketplace, including products that will help distributed teams collaborate, plan, visualize, deliver, and track their work.

Planning Poker

Planning Poker for monday.com is an interactive app for teams that want to use Agile planning methodologies for both project management and software development. The app extends the native functionality of monday.com's Work OS to enhance teams' ability to plan and deliver project-based work. The app is great for hybrid, in-person and distributed teams, and is a fun app for modern work planning.

Dashboard Hub

Dashboard Hub for monday.com is a reporting app that helps teams make better decisions by unlocking the power of data to create unified views through rich dashboards. The versatility of Dashboard Hub allows monday.com users to uncover insights on monday.com or by connecting multiple data sources across the Work OS platform. Teams can share business data and insights gathered from across various work management platforms, including Jira and Confluence. With leaderboards, custom charts, formulas, metrics and templates – monday.com's core users will unlock even greater collaboration and communication of results across their organizations.

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries and territories.

