"Kidaverse Fast Facts" to Debut Across Genius Networks’ Platforms in March 2023





Use of AI tools provides Genius Brands with Low Cost Production Opportunities and Content Expansion Initiatives

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (“Genius Brands”) ( GNUS) today announced the launch of its first AI-generated children’s series, Kidaverse Fast Facts, utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT, among other AI technologies. The series will include new and exclusive shorts and will first premiere in March across Genius Networks’ YouTube and social channels, and then broaden its footprint under both Kartoon Channel! and Ameba across multiple AVOD, SVOD and FAST platforms including Amazon Prime Video Channels, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobile, Pluto, Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio Smart TVs.

Kidaverse Fast Facts, a new series for children 4-11 years old, combines cutting-edge technology with creative storytelling, utilizing AI for scripts, images, voices and animation, bringing a next-generation approach to the children’s entertainment space. The series will include new and exclusive shorts hosted by History Henry, Science Sally and Sporty Steve, and each video will educate children worldwide, featuring fun and interesting lessons and facts about science, history, music, literature, and more.

Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands, stated: "We're excited to bring this innovative series to market and, by using ChatGPT, the series is able to quickly and effectively adapt and deliver our content and concepts in a kid-friendly, snackable format. The future of children's entertainment is here, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution."

Todd Steinman, President of Genius Networks, added: “AI is a game changer for us, providing significant cost efficiencies and speed to market, allowing us to expand our content initiatives and fuel our programming pipeline in a way that couldn’t have been possible before. These AI tools and the content they create will certainly have a huge impact in children’s entertainment and beyond. With its innovative use of AI, we are confident that Kidaverse Fast Facts will be a hit with kids and parents around the world!”

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. Recently, Genius Brands entered into an agreement to acquire Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under the Channel Frederator Network, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with 100% penetration in the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. The channel is available in the U.S. via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Roku, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart and LG TVs, the JetBlue Inflight platform and more. Genius Brands is now rolling out the subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, featuring metaversal content and exclusive titles.

For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

