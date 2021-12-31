eBay Acquires 3PM Shield to Bring Advanced Marketplace Compliance Technology In-House

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023

3PM Shield's monitoring technology will simplify policy compliance for sellers, and keep eBay a trusted marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and 3PM Shield LLC, a provider of advanced AI-based marketplace compliance solutions, today announced that eBay has acquired 3PM Shield.

eBay_Logo.jpg

This further enhances eBay's world-class monitoring solutions with new technologies designed to prevent the sale of counterfeit items, unsafe products and illegal goods.

Bringing 3PM Shield to eBay is part of eBay's ongoing commitment to provide sellers and buyers with a safe and trusted platform enabled by technology. 3PM Shield enhances eBay's ability to address suspicious or harmful seller behavior, and potentially problematic items.

"It is a top priority to help ensure that eBay remains a safe and trusted environment for our global community of sellers and buyers, particularly to prevent counterfeits and unsafe or illegal products," said Zhi Zhou, Chief Risk Officer at eBay. "3PM Shield has been a valued and effective external partner in helping eBay tackle these challenges and we look forward to unlocking additional capabilities as we bring their technologies in-house."

"3PM Shield was founded to provide next-generation eCommerce monitoring to protect trust in the buyer and seller relationship," said Robert Dunkel, founder and CEO, 3PM Shield. "We're proud to partner with eBay, and I am excited that eBay's investment will help us accelerate the impact of our cutting edge technology to combat counterfeits, unsafe products and illegal items."

Details on the Transaction
eBay has acquired 3PM Shield LLC, also known as 3PM Solutions, and the deal has closed as of February 9, 2023. Further details were not disclosed.

About eBay
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "approximate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "would," "will" and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect eBay's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of eBay. The forward-looking statements in this document address a variety of subjects including, for example, the potential benefits of the acquisition, including preventing listings of counterfeits, unsafe products and illegal items. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the possibility that eBay may not fully realize the projected benefits of the acquisition and business disruption following the transaction. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to eBay's overall business, including those more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=SF12349&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-acquires-3pm-shield-to-bring-advanced-marketplace-compliance-technology-in-house-301744823.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF12349&Transmission_Id=202302130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF12349&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.